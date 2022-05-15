BELOIT—Owen Hesebeck was a dual threat for the Clinton Cougars on Saturday.
Hesebeck pitched a complete-game 8-6 victory over Beloit Memorial at ABC Supply Stadium and at the plate went 3-for-4 with a double, scored a run and knocked in a run.
The Cougars and Purple Knights really battled, with each scoring three runs in the first inning and two more in the second. Clinton got two more runs in the fourth and while Beloit got a run back in the sixth, Clinton tacked on another in the seventh and Hesebeck held the Knights scoreless in their last at-bat.
Both teams had six hits. Leadoff man DeCarlos Nora was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Ryan Mechanic was 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Ruddy Ramirez chipped in a triple.
Nora pitched the first four innings and took the loss, allowing five hits and seven runs (three earned). He walked three and struck out three. Ivory “Tre” Carroll pitched the final three innings and allowed just one hit and an unearned run. He walked four and struck out three.
Linescore:
Clinton 8, Beloit Memorial 6
Clinton……320 200 1—8 6 3
Beloit Mem.320 001 0—6 6 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cl, Hesebeck (W) 7.0-6-6-5-3-4. BM, Nora (L) 4.0-5-7-3-3-3; Carroll 3.0-1-1-0-4-3.
Leading hitters: Wesling 1x5, 2 runs; Whalen 1x1, 3 runs; Hesebeck 3x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Williams 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI. BM, Nora 3x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Mechanic 1x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Ramirez 1x2, 1 run. 2B: Hesebeck. 3B: Ramirez.
• SOFTBALL: HONONEGAH GOES 2-1: Hononegah’s softball team mounted an comeback on Friday, rallying from three runs down in the sixth inning to post a 7-6 victory in NIC-10 action.
Sierra Armstrong picked up the victory in the pitcher’s circle and also went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs.
Zoey Calhoun was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a home run that tied the game in the seventh inning.
Saturday, the Indians played a round robin at the Harlem Community Center diamonds. They were stunned by McHenry, 13-1, but rebounded to rout Woodstock 21-7.
The Indians only had four hits against McHenry, including doubles by Peyton Klikno and Danielle Franz.
Against Woodstock, Briele Sendele was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs and Amanda Williams was 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs. Hononegah had 18 hits.
Saturday’s linescores:
McHenry 13, Hononegah 1 (6 inn.)
McHenry…..202 036—13 13 0
Hononegah.000 001—1 4 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): McH, Buske (W) 6-0-4-1-1-3-3. Hono, Bach (L) 3.2-6-4-4-0-4; Armstrong 2.1-7-9-5-2-0.
Leading hitters: McH, Harvey 3x3, 1 run, 3 RBI; Sorensen 2x4, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Komfeind 2x4, 1 RBI. Hono, Bennett 1x3, 1 run; Klikno 1x1, Franz 1x2. 2B: Harvey, Stolzman, Klikno, Franz. HR: Sorensen.
Hononegah 21, Woodstock 7 (5 inn.)
Woodstock…320 20—7 9 8
Hononegah…5(12)2 2—21 18 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Wood, Karner (L) 1.0-11-14-10-2-0; Wickersheim 3.0-7-7-2-1-1. Hono, Nosbisch (W) 4.1-7-5-4-3-7; Sendele 0.2-2-2-2-2-1.
Leading hitters: Wood, Weber 2x2, 2 runs; Marsala 1x2, 1 run, 2 RBI. Hono, Bennett 1x2, 1 run; Kinney 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Sendele 3x4, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Williams 3x5, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Franz 1x1, 2 runs, 1 RBI; McMahon 1x4, 3 runs; Bach 1x4, 1 run, 4 RBI; Nosbisch 2x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Nicholson 2x4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Klikno 2x4,1 run, 2 RBI. 2B: Kinney 2, Williams 2.
• GOLF: BIG EIGHT TRIANGULAR: Beloit Memorial senior Griffin Oberneder and Janesville Parker’s Grady Skoglund tied for low score in a Big Eight Conference Triangular held at Janesville Riverside Golf Course on Friday.
Craig finished first with a 325 score while Parker finished at 335 and Beloit Memorial at 345.
Beloit’s other golfers were Liam Flanagan (88), Conner Churchill (88), Max Allen (92) and Connor Evans (100).