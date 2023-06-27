SOWI_230515_RVCTRACK_15.JPG
Clinton’s Logan Karstaedt competed in the pole vault during the Rock Valley Conference Meet at Big Foot High School in Walworth this past May.

 ANTHONY WAHL/ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP

CLINTON — Residents of Clinton filled the bleachers of the school’s football stadium Monday night to mourn a life taken too soon, and to share memories of one special teenager.

Logan Karstaedt, 16, was killed Wednesday afternoon near Carver-Roehl Park when his dirt bike collided with a gravel truck.

