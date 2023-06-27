Clinton’s Logan Karstaedt competed in the pole vault during the Rock Valley Conference Meet at Big Foot High School in Walworth this past May.
CLINTON — Residents of Clinton filled the bleachers of the school’s football stadium Monday night to mourn a life taken too soon, and to share memories of one special teenager.
Logan Karstaedt, 16, was killed Wednesday afternoon near Carver-Roehl Park when his dirt bike collided with a gravel truck.
