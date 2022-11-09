CLINTON, Wis.—Clinton’s boys cross country team takes up half the eight spots on the 2022 All-Rock Valley Conference Boys Cross Country First Team.
Clinton senior Quinn McCabe and sophomores Oliver Melson, Reagan Flickinger and Dylan Yurs are all First Team selections.
Beloit Turner senior Darren Niedfeldt landed on the Second Team along with Brodhead/Juda junior Nathan Engen.
Third Teamers include three Clinton Cougars: sophomore Nathan Shallenberger, senior Cody Sullivan and freshman Nathaniel Ligman. Big Foot junior Clayton Flies and Brodhead/Juda junior Gavin Pinnow also are Third Team selections.
The All-RVC Girls First Team includes Clinton junior Paige Damman, Turner senior Lydia Seifarth and Brodhead/Juda junior Kalena Riemer.
Clinton senior Emma Maly and junior Ava Mueller are on the Second Team and freshman Lylah Peters is on the Third.
The entire boys and girls teams follow:
BOYS ALL-RVC
FIRST TEAM: Spencer Alf, McFarland, so.; Jack Hefty, Whitewater, so.; Isaac Ewing, McFarland, so.; Quinn McCabe, Clinton, sr.; Nate Holden, Whitewater, jr.; Oliver Melson, Clinton, so.; Reagan Flickinger, Clinton, so.; Dylan Yurs, Clinton, so.
SECOND TEAM: Kaden Fridley, East Troy, jr.; Emmett Sund, Edgerton, sr.; Darren Niedfeldt, Turner, sr.; Nathan Engen, Brodhead-Juda, jr.; Henry Piec, McFarland, fr.; Henry Miller, Edgerton, jr.; Westin Fisher, McFarland, jr.; Brock Spiegel, McFarland, jr.
THIRD TEAM: Clayton Flies, Big Foot, jr.; Nathan Shallenberger, Clinton, so.; Benno Backhaus, Edgerton, fr.; Miles Nickelburg, Whitewater, so.; Cody Sullivan, Clinton, sr.; Dillon Elliott, Evansville, jr.; Nathaniel Ligman, Clinton, fr.; Gavin Pinnow, Brodhead/Juda, jr.