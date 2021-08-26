PALMYRA, Wis.—What a difference a mere four months makes.
In the alternate fall season, held last spring, the Clinton boys cross country team didn’t have enough runners to compete as a team.
Thursday afternoon at the Palmyra-Eagle Invite, the Cougars recorded three top-10 finishes and a second-place finish as a team despite the presence of several larger schools.
Quinn McCabe, who qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state meet last year but was unable to run after being deemed a close contact with a COVID-positive classmate, recorded a fourth-place finish with an 18:08/
Freshman Reagan Flickinger placed ninth and was the top underclassman in the race with an 18:48, while Jost Hornbostel, a foreign exchange student from Germany, placed 10th with an 18:50.
Oliver Melson, another freshman, rounded out the Cougars in the top 20 with an 18th place finish, while senior Hunter Greer placed 21st.
Clinton coach Brian LeFeber, in his first year as head coach after assisting in the past, said the coaching staff can’t take much credit for the team’s development.
“The camaraderie between the athletes has been amazing to see,” LeFeber said. “How much they excite themselves with running isn’t something you can really teach. Our job as coaches is to give them the workouts to channel that effectively.”
LeFeber said it was a learning experience for the young team,
“I think the boys shocked themselves today,” LeFeber said. “I think they found out just how good they could be as a team, and I think they also saw some things that definitely need improvement. It’s the first race, and you learn a lot, both good and bad.”
West Allis took the team title by 10 points over the Cougars. Jefferson’s Mason Marin won the individual title with a 17:42.
Big Foot was led by Gus Foster’s 12th-place finish and time of 18:57. Parkview’s Cal Fox placed 27th to lead the Vikings, who didn’t field enough runners to make a complete team.
On the girls side, Parkview junior Paige Valley had a terrific opening race, placing third overall with a 22:50.
Valley, who qualified for sectionals but, like McCabe was unable to run due to COVID precautions, was pleased with her performance.
“I felt fantastic,” Valley said. “I didn’t even realize I got third when I crossed the line. I thought I got sixth. I was more concerned about the time, which I was really happy about. I’m almost to my season record from last year. My goal is to beat 21:46, which is the school record, and I’m on track to do that after today.”
Valley is one of just three Parkview female runners. Clinton, who was led by Emma Maly’s 16th place (24:18), is in the same position, while Big Foot didn’t have a single female go out for the team.
Waukesha South won the girls team title with 27 points, 40 better than second-place Elkhorn.
Maggie Brauhn of Waukesha North won the individual honors with a 22:06.
• BRODHEAD INVITE: Evansville took both both the boys and girls titles at Thursday’s Brodhead Invitational.
On the boys side, Bade Schrab took home first with a 19:06, beating teammate Kole Johnson by 1L22. Turner’s Mehki Ott was third with a 20:41, while Brodhead’s Jacob Lohmar was fourth.
On the girls side, Evansville Rosemary Gallagher placed first, beating teammate Jer’Novia Hermamnson by 58 seconds with a 23:36. Brodhead’s Kalena Riemer was third with a 24:47, while Turner was led by Morgan Rasmussen, who placed 16th.