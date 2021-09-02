CAMBRIDGE, Wis.—Thursday afternoon represented another step forward for the Clinton boys cross country team.
The Cougars placed second at last week’s Palmyra-Eagle Invitational, and followed that up with a third-place finish at the competitive Cam-Rock Invite Thursday.
The Cougars, who finished behind second-place Poynette by just one point, were led by junior Quinn McCabe, who recorded a third-place finish with a personal record of 16:30.
After being disappointed by a fifth-place showing in last week’s meet, McCabe was fired up after Thursday’s race.
“I felt good from the start today,” McCabe said. “I was a lot more relaxed. Last week I was really tight, and today I was loose and even coming through a mile, I felt like I was on an easy run.”
Being on a competitive team makes things all the sweeter for McCabe, who couldn’t boast that claim during his first two years.
“It feels really good,” McCabe said. “You look back, and we were so good as a school 30 years ago. You see the banners and all the trophies and you want to live up for that. It just feels like we’re finally doing what we’re supposed to do.”
Freshman Reagan Flickinger (17:31) finished in 14th place, two seconds behind Big Foot’s Gus Foster, and Jost Hornbostel placed 21st with a 17:57.
Beloit Turner was led by Mehki Ott, who placed 42nd with an 18:48.
Shorewood, the favorite to win the WIAA Division 2 state title, ran away with the team total with just 32 points. Nathan Cumberbatch won the race with a 16:11.
Madison East won the girls race with 57 points, while Milwaukee King was second with 92. King’s Findlay Drabant won the race with a 19:49.
On the girls side, the top local runner was Turner’s Lydia Seifarth, who placed 18th with a 22:09.
The junior said she was pleased with her time, which established a new PR.
“That was tough, but I pushed through it,” Seifarth said. “The entire team PR’d in the JV race, and I wanted to PR with them. They really pushed me to do it. I think this race is going to be a big confidence booster for us.”
Clinton was led by Emma Maly, who finished 21st with a 22:29 and Ava Mueller, who was 23rd with a 22:30.