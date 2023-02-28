MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Clinton boys basketball team made history Tuesday night.
OK, it’s not the kind of history that will end up in a glass case in the commons of the high school.
And it’s highly unlikely anyone involved in the Cougars’ 67-46 victory over St. Augustine Prep in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs will be bouncing grandkids on their knees, recounting their exploits.
Still, the Cougars won a real life playoff game for the first time since March 1, 2016. And for that, a celebration was merited.
It didn’t appear as if any Gatorade showers would be in store for the squad with the way the game began. Clinton, careless with the ball and a step slow on defense, trailed 7-0 before Gio Aceves broke the seal with a trey.
There was no such lamaise coming out of the locker room at halftime. Clinton scored the first 18 points of the second half, turning a competitive game into a laugher.
It took nearly nine minutes for the Lions to get on the board in the second half. By the time the bucket went down, the game was long gone.
Sophomore point guard Reagan Flickinger keyed the second-half onslaught, scoring 19 of his game-high 28 points. Flickinger, sitting at the top of the Cougars’ zone defense that befuddled the Lions in the second half, recorded seven steals to go along with 11 rebounds and five assists.
“Reagan’s length and instincts at the top of the zone were really tough for them to deal with,” Clinton coach Scott Gestrich said. “We were able to convert those turnovers into points and get a comfortable lead quickly. I don’t think they had seen much zone defense throughout the year, and we knew they liked to drive to the basket, so we wanted to give them a different look.”
Peyton Bingham continued his outstanding senior campaign by scoring 16 points. Bingham arrived at the tail end of Clinton’s 58-game losing streak, and the postsreason victory was extremely satisfying.
“It gives me chills to even think about it,” Bingham said. “We’ve talked about that goal all year, and to get it like this was awesome.”
Gestrich was equally enthused.
“I’m emotional just thinking about it, to be honest,” Gestrich said. “I didn’t think this day would ever come. Now, I’m just looking forward to celebrating with the guys in the locker room.”
The Cougars travel to second-seeded St. Thomas More Friday night.
“It’s a great opportunity to play a great team,” Flickinger said. “All we can control is our effort, and we’re going to go up there and play really hard and see what happens.”
CLINTON 67, ST AUGUSTINE PREP 46
Clinton.............30 37--67
St. Augustine...22 24--46
CLINTON: Williams 3 0-1 6, Bingham 7 1-2 16, Weisensel 2 0-0 6, Flickinger 12 3-5 28, Aceves 2 0-2 5, Peircen Bingham 0 2-2 2. Totals: 28 6-12 67.
ST. AUGUSTINE: Rivadeneyra 1 0-0 2, Pavich 7 5-7 20, Ornelas 2 0-0 4, Lathan 2 2-2 6, Harris 1 0-0 2, Ortiz 5 1-3 12. Totals: 18 8-12 46.
3-pointers: Clinton 5 (Bingham, Weisensel 2 Flickinger, Aceves), SA 2 (Ortiz, Pavich). Total fouls: Clinton 15, SA 14.