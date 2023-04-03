ORFORDVILLE—As a senior pitcher for the Clinton baseball team, Owen Hesebeck has been a part of many lopsided contests in his time with the struggling program.
So, the wide smile on Hesebeck’s face after the Cougars took down Parkview 12-1 in five innings to open the season on Monday said all you needed to know about how he felt about being on the winning side of a rout for once.
“It actually feels really good,” the starting lefty who went home with the win said. “We’ve been beat down for so many years, and we finally did this. Our new coach is wonderful, he’s turned this team around 100 percent.”
First-year head coach Adam Gregory is the one Hesebeck speaks off, and it was a heck of a debut for the former UW-Whitewater infielder.
“I’m pretty happy with our boys,” he said. “We started a little slow, but that’s to be expected considering it was the first game of the year. It’s chilly and it was pouring in the first inning. So, I’m just super proud of them for being able to mentally get over that.”
Both teams struggled to find hits early as Hesebeck and Vikings’ starter Dayne Butzler both allowed traffic on the basepaths, but worked around it for a 0-0 tie heading into the fourth.
Parkview got runners on the corners with no outs in the third after Alex Burtness was hit by a pitch and Caden Cleasby hit a single into center field.
But Hesebeck struck out the next three batters to end the threat.
“Owen threw a great game,” Gregory said. “He was able to command his pitches really well. His fastball slider was working well, and he was able to work all areas of the plate.”
Caleb Williams’ bunt single in the third was the only hit until the Cougars had an explosive fourth inning.
Clinton loaded the bases with a walk, an error and a HBP. Hesebeck got the part going with a RBI single to center field, and 10 more runners would cross home plate before the inning was through.
“We had those situational hits,” Gregory said. “Our bats got hot at the right time with runners in scoring positions. It had a lot to do with our guys staying in there and taking the pitches.”
Two-run singles from freshman Logan Thill and Hesebeck, in his second at-bat of the inning, were the highlights as the Cougars took the commanding 11-0 lead.
Hesebeck went 2-of-2 with a walk and three RBIs in addition to his stellar night on the mound.
Hesebeck struggled with command in the fourth, walking the bases loaded and hitting Cleasby to make it 11-1. He finished with 3.2 innings pitched while allowing one hit and striking out seven. He walked four and hit three batters.
Thill had a great varsity debut as he locked down the game. He didn’t allow a hit while punching out the side in the fifth. He also went 1-of-2 with two runs and two RBIs from the plate.
“Logan is a ball of fire,” Hesebeck said. “He’s just always ready to go. I love him, but I hate him at the same time. He’s that freshman who comes in looking to take your spot. He’s a great player.”
Parkview only found one hit, but Butzler pitched a solid three innings while allowing one hit and one earned run while striking out three on a limited pitch count.
“Dayne pitched really well,” Parkview head coach TJ Stassi said. “We’re still a fairly young team and we had to replace some guys. This was a test to see where we are at and we saw some good parts, but there was some aspects that I’d like to get better at.”