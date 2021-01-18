CLINTON, Wis.—The Clinton girls basketball team’s offense was operating at peak efficiency Monday night against visiting Big Foot.
Perhaps buoyed by the sight of fans in the stands, the Cougars scored 41 points in the first half and finished up with a 73-49 victory.
The Cougars produced a balanced scoring attack, with four players finishing in double figures and the entire roster scoring at least one bucket.
Clinton was once again led by senior forward Olivia Roehl, who finished with 18 points after scoring at least 20 in her previous three games.
Cougars coach Kim Ciochon said Roehl was improving on a daily basis.
“We are trying to get her to understand how strong she is, and that’s coming along,” Ciochon said. “She’s been working harder defensively, and also making better decisions on offense. We need that power game inside from her, and that’s what she’s been giving us.”
Jayden Nortier added 12 points, Elli Teubert finished with 11 and Neleah Bobolz had 10 for the Cougars as the 41-25 lead at the break was far too much for the Chiefs to overcome.
“It felt good to execute like that,” Ciochon said. “That’s really what our focus has been, and our fast break was there tonight and we were able to capitalize on that. We still need to do a better job rebounding and not allowing second shots, but offensively we did a great job looking for the open player and not forcing it.”
Big Foot coach Michael Dowden said the transition baskets were a source of frustration.
“Those are tough because it’s not an X’s and O’s thing,” Dowden said. “And it’s one thing if you were trying to crash the offensive boards and getting beat. We weren’t doing that. Our focus was on getting back on defense, and we still got beat. But props to Clinton, they run their break really hard every chance they get, and there’s not a lot of teams that do that.”
The Chiefs were led by Lydia Larson’s 22 points.
“I thought tonight was one of her most complete games,” Dowden said. “I think that’s the type of Lydia we can get all the time. She’s still growing into the mindset of being the number one option. She wants to pass and be unselfish, but when she has an open shot, we need her to take it.”
Clinton (3-8) will host McFarland Thursday, while Big Foot will take on East Troy.
Clinton 73 , Big Foot 49
Big Foot 25 24- 49
Clinton 41 32 -73
BIG FOOT: Lueck 3 0-0 6, Harvey 1 1-2 3, Larson 7 5-8 22, Gillingham 2 4-7 8, Tracy 2 0-2 5, Wilson 2 1-2 5. Totals: 17 11-21 49.
CLINTON: E. Teubert 5 0-0 11, F. Teubert 2 1-2 7, Nortier 5 0-0 12, Blue 1 0-0 2, Wellnitz 1 0-0 3, Bobolz 4 2-2 10, Roehl 6 6-9 18, Koch 1 3-4 8, Peterson 2 0-02 4. Totals: 27 12-19 73.
3-pointers: Big Foot 4 (Larson 3, Tracy) Clinton 7 (E. Teubert, F. Teubert 2, Nortier 2, Wellnitz, Koch). Total fouls: Big Foot 12, Clinton 19.