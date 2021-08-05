CLEVELAND (AP) — Soon to be known as Guardians, the Indians aren't leaving home anytime soon.
Ending rampant speculation they would be relocating, the Indians agreed Thursday to a 15-year lease extension at Progressive Field, keeping them at their downtown ballpark through 2036 and perhaps longer.
The agreement, which still needs legislative approval, includes two additional five-year options that could make it a 25-year deal through 2046.
Also, the Indians are partnering with the city, Cuyahoga County and state to spend $435 million for renovations on the ballpark, which opened as Jacobs Field in 1994 but is now one of Major League Baseball's oldest facilities.
The deal was unveiled during a virtual news conference at the ballpark with owner Paul Dolan, Gov. Mike DeWine and local leaders. The plan does not include new taxes or increases and would be funded by current revenue sources.
The club has been in talks with the city and county, which owns the 35,000-seat stadium, on extending the lease for several months. The current lease is scheduled to expire following the 2023 season.
DeWine recently got involved in the negotiations to ensure the Indians weren't going anywhere. After the NFL's Browns moved to Baltimore in the 1990s and the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer were legally stopped from relocating, DeWine felt urgency to get involved.
DeWine said Dolan never discussed moving, but it's possible things could have changed without the new lease.
“We know the reality of the business and the reality is that Cleveland is a small market,” DeWine said during the news conference. "Our goal is to make sure that a world-class city like Cleveland continues to have professional sports, professional baseball. It’s very, very important.
“So I felt the longer this lease was, frankly, for the fans the better it would be.”
PRO BASKETBALL
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks signed first-round draft pick Jalen Johnson on Thursday before the forward participates in the team's summer league in Las Vegas.
The former Duke standout was the No. 20 overall pick in the NBA draft last week. The Hawks on Thursday also signed their second-round pick, point guard Sharife Cooper from Auburn, to a two-way contract.
The Hawks also announced they have re-signed forward Solomon Hill, who averaged 4.5 points in 71 games, including 16 starts, last season. Hill, an eight-year veteran, also made three starts during the team's postseason run to the Eastern Conference finals.
Johnson, Cooper and 2020 second-round pick Skylar Mays will be on the summer league team that will compete in Las Vegas from Sunday through Aug. 17. The team will be coached by Hawks assistants Jamelle McMillan and Marlon Garnett and newly named G League College Park SkyHawks coach Steve Gansey.