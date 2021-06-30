The Class of 2021: Oh, the places you did not go, and the people you did not see.
What a whirlwind for this year’s graduates, who will be celebrated in my annual favorite senior’s column.
In this space one year ago, I lamented the Class of 2020’s misfortune, when things like the senior prom, the spring sports season and graduation’s were punted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
I’d argue that this year’s group of athletes had it just as bad. Little to anything happened on the local scene until a late-starting winter season began.
If kids were in school at all, they were sometimes in pods, or the same spots all day, wearing masks with extracurricular activities null and void.
Things began looking up as we rounded third and headed for home. Fans, well at least some fans, were allowed into basketball games. We actually had a football season, though it was weird and mostly bad around these parts.
And spring sports? Well, spring sports revived my enthusiasm for a job that for the first time felt like, well, a job.
My enjoyment comes from being in person to see kids do what they do best: Compete. In front of their friends, family, and community. It’s to talk to them afterwards, congratulate the winners, encourage the losers, commiserate with coaches.
It’s most definitely not sitting in my cubicle, watching a live feed on YouTube with nobody to identify the participants, followed by a dry phone conversation with a coach.
It was better than nothing. But not much better.
The spring season arrived a month late, and you know what? I didn’t mind at all. There were no 38-degree baseball or softball games to grind through, with teeth chattering and feet frozen.
No track meets with kids huddled in tents yearning for sixty degrees. That part was nice. Even better? Being there without limited attendance, or other impediments.
It was, for the first time in 14 months or so, normal. And who knew just how beautiful normal could feel?
I’ll start the senior shout-outs in the most appropriate place: The Hononegah baseball dugout. Noah Goddard, Gabe Roessler and Braden Sayles were precocious freshman the first time I saw them. Starters up the middle, all of them, from day one.
After their promising junior season was wiped out, the trio did their best to go out with a bang. Leading the team to its first state appearance in school history? That counts as a bang to me.
Brodhead-Juda’s Madelynn McIntyre was a joy to watch each fall and spring, a state qualifier every year of her career, all with a smile on her face and a horde of fans cheering her every move.
Beloit Turner’s Olivia Tinder was an intense competitor on the basketball floor, always hustling and being a great leader. David Heldt is a soft-spoken guy that is beloved by teammates. I’m still bummed Davey Baseball wasn’t able to get one final hit this spring. Danny Burrows saw the floor so well that he’s already coaching.
Beloit Memorial’s Jacob Raisbeck was another four-year varsity kid who had an amazing football season. My regret is that this list didn’t include more BMHS kids. The Beloit Memorial administration essentially failed these athletes for the better part of a year, and that’s a real shame.
South Beloit’s Kaya Lervik is a terrific athlete. She’s also one of the most impressive people, period, that I’ve met in almost nine years of doing this job.
Another SoBo, Miles Beckham, frequently looked like a man among boys on the court or floor, all the while being a pleasure off of it.
Clinton’s Taylor Peterson helped turn around the Cougars softball program, and she’s someone I’ve known since her middle school days. She’s the kind of competitor and leader you want your kids to be.
There are many, many more athletes I didn’t get to mention, know better, or even meet due to COVID. But this class has been through a lot, and is stronger for it.
Here’s to a great future!