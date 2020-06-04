DUBUQUE, Iowa—Shelby Kline continued her terrific collegiate career with another award.
Clarke University announced that Kline has taken home the school’s Athletics Newcomer of the Year Award.
Kline, a graduate of Hononegah High School and Beloit College, attended Clarke to work towards her doctorate degree in physical therapy , spent what she thought would be her final year of eligibility as a member of the school’s cross country and track programs.
Despite her season being significantly shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kline set school records in the 1K (3:11), the mile (5:13.97) and the 3K (10:54.70).
She won the Heart of America Athletic Conference indoor mile event, missing nationals by one second. Kline placed third in the Heart 3K and ran on the 4x800 that placed eighth.
Kline will take advantage of the decision made by the NCAA Division III that grants an extra year of eligibility for spring semester athletes. Though she won’t be able participate in the indoor season, she will be able to participate in the spring outdoor season that she missed out on in 2020.