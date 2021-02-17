SOUTH BELOIT—The 96th annual Beloit City Open Bowling Tournament got off to a great start last weekend with scores through the roof.
Rick Willard rolled a 284 to get things started on Saturday. That high score lasted until the last game of Squad 2 when Andy Bown rolled a 299 game. Bown also set the series mark with a 772.
Sunday in Squad 3, Kyle Klingbeil started the day with a 300 in his first game. Right behind him, Lyle Schober shot a 286 and Travis Miller a 280.
The current Scratch All Events leader is Bown with his 772, followed by Klingbeil (757), Willard (754), Travis Miller (749), Schober (740), Andrew Jensen (736), Jennifer Kinder (730) and Tim Brickson (725).
The Open Handicap All-Events standings for averages 189-under has Christian Hoppe (749) leading the way, followed by Charles Hildebrandt (738), Fritz Oldenburg (731), Carla Cornell (724) and Mary Carpenter (722). The Open Handicap All-Events leaders for averages 190 and above are Bown (817), Travis Miller (781), Matt Mullranin (778), Mikal Brickson (777) and Klingbeil (757).
The Team Event will conclude this weekend while Doubles and Singles continuing Feb. 27-2
• STILL OPENINGS: Go to the Greater Beloit USBC site to enter the tournament.
• SPONSORS: Trash Box Disposal is again the tournament’s main sponsor. Mark Olson CPA and BowlersMart.com pro shop inside Vikings Lanes are also sponsors.