BELOIT—The 2020 Beloit Men’s City Golf Tournament will be held over three days at the Krueger-Haskell Golf Course and The Beloit Club.
The event begins on July 31 at Krueger-Haskell. The second round will also be held there on Aug. 1 with the finals at The Beloit Club on Aug. 2.
There will be flights set up by handicap after entry deadline.
A Senior Division for players age 55-and-older will play from the red tees at Krueger-Haskell and the forward tees at The Beloit Club. Players in this division will not be recognized as overall city champion. Players must declare for this division at time of registration.
Eligible golfers include all those with a Beloit or South Beloit mailing address as well as members of The Beloit Club, Krueger-Haskell Men’s Club and Krueger-Haskell season pass holders (regardless of residence). Any player who competes in another city golf tournament forfeits his eligibility for the Beloit City Tournament. All players must have a current USGA certified handicap. The tournament committee will be final judge of eligibility.
Entries will be limited to the first 128 golfers. There will be no cut. Entries may be returned to the pro shop at The Beloit Club or Krueger-Haskell Golf Course. Questions may be directed to Milt Kodl (608-473-0089) or Spencer Waite (364-2890).
The entry fee is $70 for adults and $40 for juniors (golfers still in high school). Entries must be received by 5 p.m., July 26. There will be a $25 late fee after that.
Golfers can have a practice round at The Beloit Club any time after Wednesday as long as they are entered in the tournament. Call in advance to arrange a tee time.
The tournament will start at 8 a.m. on July 31 with Championship and A Flight going off on the front nine and B and C Flights on the back nine. The Aug. 1 tee times start at 8 a.m. on both nines. The Aug. 2 tee times at The Beloit club will be at 8 a.m. with D and C Flight on the back nine and Championship, A and B on the front nine. Pairings will be according to 36-hole scores.