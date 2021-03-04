SOUTH BELOIT—First place in the Open Scratch All-Events division at the 96th annual Beloit City Bowling Tournament at Viking Lanes came down to the slimmest of margins.
Josh “Johnny” Ward of Janesville posted a 2,216 score to edge Mike Roth or Rockford by a single pin and Rick Reynolds of Rockford by two.
Rounding out the top five were Rick Willard of Beloit in fourth (2,201) and Kevin Punzel in fifth (2,153).
The tournament, which had a total prize fund of $19,000, was held over three weekends at Viking.
The Open Handicap All-Events title for bowlers averaging 190 and over went to Beloit’s Mikal Brickson with a 2,379 score that included a 282 handicap. The top five included four more Beloit bowlers: Adam Kilday (2,299, 144), Andrew Bown (2,259, 135), Larry Moore (2,248, 153) and Ward (2,246, 30).
The Open Handicap All-Events title for averages 189 and under went to Charles Hildebrandt (2,290, 459). He was followed by four fellow Beloit bowlers: Arnie Gatrel (2,252, 534), Lynn Zummo (2,227, 429), Craig Bernard (2,221, 354) and Jeremy Tracy (2,209, 615).
First place for Open Singles, 189-and-under, went to South Beloit’s Joe Potts with a 906 score and 183 handicap. Kyle Hollibush was runnerup (872, 207), followed by Charles Hildebrant (827, 153), Craig Bernard (817, 118) and Jimmy Osborne (786, 116).
James Neitzel of Janesville finished first in the Open Singles 190-and-over division with an 849 score and 75 handicap. Ron Blum was second at 834 (56 handicap), followed by Nicole Smart (810, 91), Mike Townsend (807, 8) and Brickson (791, 94).
For Open Handicapped Doubles, 379-and-under, Beloit’s Kyle Hollibush and Craig Bernard finished first with a 1,512 score (326 handicap). Kallie Oldenburg and Fritz Oldenburg were second (1,493, 264, followed by Eric Hommema and William Ward (1,482, 253), Donald Barber and James Ring (1,442, 186) and Kyle Gerber and Bryan Harrison (1,426, 210).
In the Open Handicapped Doubles, 380-and-over, Rockford’s Thomas Cree and Mike Brose were first with a 1,526 score and 16 handicap. They were followed by Mary Carpenter and Douglass Ennett (1,513, 186), Jessica Mustread and Josh Ward (1,500, 75), Nicole Smart and Rick Willard (1,486, 145) and Jenny Wonders and Todd Kjell (1,467, 40).
Doug Ennett shot a 300 game in the last squad of doubles.