BELOIT—It seemed appropriate to have Beloiter Bill Chryst hold out five golf balls for a photo, signifying how many times he has recorded a hole in one at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.
“Hope you don’t mind that they’re red,” Chryst said.
Hey, when you’re a 92-year-old golfer, your golf balls can be any color you want.
Particularly when you’re still posting a hole in one now and then. Chryst nailed down No. 5 last Wednesday on hole No. 4 with a 6-iron.
“It was only playing about 100 yards,” Chryst said. “I hit it and I was down so I couldn’t see it, but I knew it was hit well. I asked they guys, ‘Did that go in the hole? They said, ‘Yes it sure did.’”
Witnessing the feat were Jeff Case, Gary Gard, Roy Kopplin and Ken Williams.
Chryst is originally from northwestern Wisconsin. The company he worked for transferred him to Beloit in 1953.
“I didn’t even know how to spell it,” he says with a laugh. “But I’ve lived here ever since. I started golfing here at the course when I was in my 30s. I’m self-taught, but I played with some good golfers who told me what I was doing wrong.”
Chryst has golfed ever since, on a more steady basis since retiring from the telephone company in 1985. He said his first ace came “probably around 40 years ago.” His fourth came just two years ago.
“I’ve got one on each of the four par-3 holes here,” he said.
He is one of the early morning regulars at Krueger-Haskell, golfing four or five weekdays each week.
“I leave the weekends for the younger guys,” he said.
He said the usual daily crew of guys draw cards to break up into teams and then play a best ball scramble format.
“It usually takes us 3 1-2 hours or so to golf the 18 (using carts),” Chryst said. “It’s a nice walk in the park. I’m not sure how long I want to keep doing it. I just take it year to year.”
Does he have another ace in him?
“You never know,” he said. “I’m like everyone else. You just hit and hope.”
• DIVOTS: Monday morning one of Chryst’s golfing buddies, Wade Ivey, shot a rare “albatross” on No. 10. To those unfamiliar with the term, an albratross is a double eagle—shooting three shots below par on a hole.