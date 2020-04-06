BELOIT—If you’re friends with some of the same folks I am on Facebook you may have noticed a popular list making the rounds.
It goes: Name the five best Beloit Memorial High School football players you ever saw. There were two caveats. They had to be the best, not just your favorites, and you actually had to see them play in person.
Therefore, Mark Rand picked Tim Wofford, Darius Jones, Jon Dupuis, Barry Upshaw and Duane Jenkins and not his all-time favorites, Gannon and Brady Rand. And sorry Tim McKearn, unless you’re a lot older than you look, you didn’t really see Frank Clarke and Tom Pratt on the gridiron.
I’m not going to attempt five. But I will take a stab at naming the best 11 on offense and defense I’ve seen play at Beloit Memorial since I started covering the Purple Knights in 1980.
The defense goes first and clearly heading the list is linebacker extraordinaire Darius Jones (1997-99). He broke in with a bang, leading the 1997 Knights in tackles as a sophomore with 104. He also recovered three fumbles, intercepted four passes and had three sacks for a team that went 11-2 in John Heineke’s final season as head coach.
That was just a teaser for Jones, however. He went on to earn All-State honors three times, the last two as a First Teamer. The Associated Press selected him Wisconsin’s Prep Player of the Year in 1999.
With good reason. He led the Knights with 33 solos, 83 assists, two tackles for loss, two sacks and 149 tackle points. He also led the team in rushing with 1,416 yards and scored 15 TDs. He graduated as the school’s career leader in tackles (335).
Heineke’s successor as coach, Mark Anderson, said of Jones, “I think he’s the best all-around player I’ve ever coached because of the combination of size, speed and talent. He has great range and he’s a big hitter. He’s also a very intelligent guy.”
Then-Janesville Craig Coach Dan Thorpe simply said, “He’s a man among boys.”
• It’s a good thing I saw a lot of the 1980 Knights because two make this list: noseguard John Mauermann (1979-80) and defensive back Barry Upshaw (1979-80).
The Knights won the Big Eight that season with 5-foot-6 Mauermann earning Player of the Year. Don Lindstrom of the Wisconsin State Journal described him as “One of the smallest, but toughest and hardest-hitting tacklers in Big Eight history.” He constantly disrupted running plays and had 11 tackles for loss in 1980.
Upshaw used his track star speed to become terrific in coverage. The Knights intercepted 11 passes that season, a big number for those days. He also scored four touchdowns on offense. He and Mauermann played in the WFCA All-Star game.
• Next up is Chris Whitt (1988-89), who in addition to being one of Beloit’s most ferocious tacklers was also one of its most unselfish players. A two-way starter, Whitt played fullback up until his senior year when the Knights were short on offensive linemen so he switched to guard and earned All-Big Eight and All-State honors there.
Whitt’s best position, however, was linebacker, where he was not only two-time All-Big Eight, but also All-State as a senior. He had 24 tackles in a single game, 107 in 1989 and 168 for his career. He caused 10 career fumbles, including seven in 1989.
My best memory of Whitt came his junior year when he was on the kickoff coverage team as Beloit hosted Madison East on homecoming. Terry Hanaman had just tossed a 60-yard TD pass to Brian Hughes to give the Knights a 30-25 lead with 1:43 left. The Purgolders never had a chance to rally. Whitt hit the kickoff return man so hard he coughed up the ball and Mike Buchko recovered to seal the win.
• Since 1999, there have been a lot of rough Friday nights, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some stellar individual performances. Matt Wedig’s play was a treat for any fan. The 2018 graduate played four seasons on the varsity and earned All-Big Eight honors at three different positions (outside linebacker, punter and receiver). The 6-4, 220-pounder, who earned a Division 1 scholarship to Illinois State, makes this list at outside linebacker and heck, punter, where he was good enough to earn All-State Second Team honors as a junior when he averaged 39.3 yards on 41 boots.
• Next on the list are a pair of run-stopping linemen who both were recruited by Big Ten teams: Terry Harrell and Chris Foy.
Harrell was not only big and strong at 6-3 and 250 pounds, he was agile. He was a Charles Barkley-like rebounder in basketball and once, diving after a loose ball, collided directly with a BDN cameraman (he actually dented my lens). Harrell went on to letter for the Northwestern Wildcats, staying in purple his entire career.
Foy was a First Team All-Stater for the Knights as a senior on the line in 1988. The 6-2, 257-pounder had 63 solo tackles and 23 assists as well as 11 sacks and three caused fumbles.
He earned a scholarship to Wisconsin during the Don Morton days. He went on to graduate from the UW, but after red-shirting as a freshman he gave up football to concentrate on academics, where he excelled. Good for him.
• Wrapping up the list are four DBs: Josh Pearson (1996-97), Tamaris Relerford (1998-99), Pat Brickson (1988-89) and Chris Burt (1988-90).
Pearson earned All-Area honors twice as a top cover man in the Big Eight. He was a two-way starter, too, rushing 127 times for 915 yards and eight scores as a senior.
Relerford played with Darius Jones on the Knights’ last great team of 1999. He may have been only 5-8, but he earned Big Eight Defensive Back of the Year by routinely stifling opponents’ best receivers and intercepting four passes. He also scored 17 career TDs and rushed for over 600 yards.
His defining moment came in the 14-0 playoff win in 1999 over Oak Creek when he leaped to break up a fade pass intended for a 6-foot-6 TE in the end zone.
Brickson was Big Eight Player of the Year in 1994 and unquestionably one of Heineke’s all-time favorites. He will always be remembered for the 1994 game-saving hit he put on Middleton’s star running back at the goal line, preserving a 2-0 win. Jeremy Jorgenson had tackled the Cardinals QB for a safety to provide the game’s lone points.
Burt could be the answer to a trivia question, as in “Who earned All-Big Eight honors at four positions, saved 27 games for the Beloit Snappers and went on to play college football?”
That’s the sort of athlete the 6-3, 185-pound Burt was for the Knights. He was First Team at split end, defensive back, placekicker and punter, earning Big Eight Player of the Year. He rounds out the team at No. 11. He caught only 15 passes that season, but six were for TDs. At free safety, he intercepted five passes, returning one for a TD. He had 11 tackles that saved scores, broke up 22 passes and had 52 solo tackles and 25 assists.
Burt had football options, but chose to play baseball at NIU before being drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers. He was a stopper for the 1995 Snappers, but arm problems soon ended his baseball career. He went back to school and played football for Mesa State College.
So there you have it and I feel bad about leaving off a bunch of players who were terrific in their own right.
TOMORROW: It’s the offense’s turn.
