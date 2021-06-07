CLINTON. — The Big Foot Chiefs hammered out 14 hits to take down Clinton 15-4 Monday afternoon.
The Chiefs led 5-3 before putting up seven runs in the fourth inning to put the game out of reach. Joey Schmitz led the offensive attack with three hits, three runs and three RBI's.
Austin Cocroft, Anthony Hibl and Austin Hering all had two hits each while Hibl pitched 2 1-3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.
Noah Mieses took the loss for Clinton after allowing five runs in 2 1-3 innings. Dayton Vanderpal and Peyton Bingham each had two hits for the Cougars, who finished with six hits total.