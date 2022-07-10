BELOIT—Chauncey Mickelson once said what he appreciated most about the players on his 1965 state championship Beloit Memorial baseball team was their appetite for playing ball.
It was insatiable.
“I would say that was the most dedicated team I ever had,” the long-time head coach said during an interview for a 2009 article marking his induction into the Beloit Historical Society Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame. “They just didn’t want to quit playing. They’d have practiced four or five hours if I’d let them.”
Mickelson coached at Beloit Memorial from 1962 until 1984 and while that 1965 title team had seven players go on to play college ball and four—Jerry Merlet, Chuck Landis, Howie Johnson and Gary Olen—signed pro contracts, he was reluctant to say that was the best team he ever coached.
After all, there were the 1962 Purple Knights crew featuring future New York Yankee Junior Kenney and ace Whitey Gilbertson, who went 17-1. There were also 1972 and 1973 teams which were 32-2 combined with future pros Tony Brizzolara and Bob Klein.
“I have to say the state championship team was my best, but that 1962 team was very good,” Mickelson said. “I had a team over in Johnson Creek that was really outstanding, too. They made plays and could really hit. We came over here and really hung one on Beloit. We hit four home runs. Harry Pohlman wasn’t very happy with that.”
Pohlman was the man Mickelson replaced as head coach at Beloit in 1962. Over 27 seasons, he posted a 258-137 record with the Knights.
Mickeson, 94, passed away on Friday. While he will be remembered mostly for his coaching in Beloit, he was also a pretty fair athlete himself. After graduating from Beloit High School in 1946, he served in the U.S. Army for two years and while stationed in Seoul, South Korea, he was the starting guard on the Regimental basketball team that won the Far East Asian tournament in Tokyo, Japan.
When he left the Army, Mickelson attended Carthage College, where he played shortstop on the baseball team and starting guard on the basketball team. He began his teaching and coaching career at Johnson Creek, then moved on to South Beloit, where he coached basketball.
From there, he moved on to Beloit Memorial.
His 1965 Beloit Memorial team finished 19-1, knocking off Manitowoc, 8-7, for the state championship. The only loss of the season was to Janesville, 6-4, in a contest that dedicated the newly-lighted Telfer Park on May 16.
The Knights reeled off 11 straight victories after that. Like Mickelson said, it was a dedicated crew.
“They talked me into hitting a couple of extra ground balls one night and I ended up breaking my second baseman, Gary Olen’s thumb,” Mickelson said. “But he just taped it up and played in the state tournament with it.”
The 1965 Knights hated losing and Mickelson said they turned their game up a notch when behind. He gave credit to the parents for that attitude, along with a healthy respect for the game’s fundamentals.
“A lot of those kids’ fathers played baseball with the Redbirds and other old teams,” he said. “They went into coaching or they helped out teams. They did an excellent job teaching those kids fundamentals.
“Those dads would also come to practice and watch us. It was a close group of kids and so were their dads.”
The Knights hit .305 as a team, led by Merlet (.397), Olen (.367), Johnson (.362), Dennis Schroeder (.355), Landis (.349) and Duane Heikkinen (.308).
On the mound, Schroeder went 10-1 with 73 strikeouts in 60 innings. Butch Kressin was 6-0 with 66 strikeouts in 48 innings and Ray Hahn was 3-0 with 41 strikeouts in 27 innings. The trio allowed only 72 hits in 135 innings.
The state tournament was held at Wisconsin Rapids that year. After beating Watertown 5-3 the first day, Mickelson noticed the team’s dwindling wood bat supply. The then-Class A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, the Wisconsin Rapids Twins, came to their rescue, providing the Knights a good supply at just $2.50 a bat.
“We got a real deal,” Mickelson said.
Particularly since bat companies were using a better grade of wood in the professional bats. They didn’t hurt Beloit’s offense any. The Knights thumped Superior, 11-4, then posted a come-from-behind win over Manitowoc in the title game.
The Ships led 7-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. A three-run homer by Landis pulled Beloit within a run. Willie Pinson then walked, stole second and scored on Heikkinen’s base hit. Two outs later, pitcher Schroeder won his own ballgame when he delivered a single to right. Heikkinen’s fadeaway slide at home beat the tag.
Mickelson coached his share of players who went on to be drafted by the pros, including Dave Kilgore, Mike and Larry Pohlman, Gary Hubka, Ike Bradley and Chris Burt. Mickelson coached Burt when he decided to make a comeback and coach the jayvees in 1989.
“Of all the years I coached, I was blessed with some good kids,” Mickelson said. “I don’t care how good a coach you are, if you don’t have talent you’re not going to win.”
Chauncey retired from teaching in 1989 and he and his wife of 70 years, Doris, spent many a warm summer day at their trailer on Turtle Lake near Delavan. They often vacationed in Florida and Arizona during the winter and traveled extensively throughout the United States.