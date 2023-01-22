ROCKFORD—Junior Charlie Hunt of Hononegah continued to tear up the lanes as he averaged 240.83to capture the overall individual championship in the IHSA Rockford Guilford Sectional on Saturday.
Teammate Logan Moore finished fourth overall at Don Carter Lanes, averaging 228.83 over his six games and Hononegah captured the team title by 50 pins over NIC-10 foe Harlem, 6,544-6,494, to punch its ticket to state.
Hononegah won the first three games and established enough of a cushion to win by 50 pins despite Harlem winning the next three.
Individual champion Hunt rolled games of 258, 258, 237, 257, 221 and 214 for a 1,445 series. Lake Zurich’s TJ Czabaj was second at 1,381 and Harlem’s Devin Titus was third at 1,373. Hononegah’s Moore was next at 1,351, rolling games of 248, 256, 247, 216, 193 and 191.
Senior Christian Bauer had the third-best score for Hononegah with a 1,192.
• TEAM SCORES: Hononegah (1,143-1,159-1,107-1,128-1,038-969) 6,544; Harlem (1,123-1,021-1,091-1,134-1,064-1,061) 6,494; Belvidere North 6,022; Huntley 5,877; Mundelein 5,876; Lake Zurich 5,867; Woodstock 5,758; Sycamore 5,676; Freeport 5,636; South Elgin 5,585; Geneseo 5,572; Libertyville 5,549; Oregon 5,499; Marengo 5,480; Grayslake Central 5,383; Sterling 5,303.