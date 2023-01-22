ROCKFORD—Junior Charlie Hunt of Hononegah continued to tear up the lanes as he averaged 240.83to capture the overall individual championship in the IHSA Rockford Guilford Sectional on Saturday.

Teammate Logan Moore finished fourth overall at Don Carter Lanes, averaging 228.83 over his six games and Hononegah captured the team title by 50 pins over NIC-10 foe Harlem, 6,544-6,494, to punch its ticket to state.

