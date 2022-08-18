BELOIT—Chad Davis wrestled and played football and baseball at Beloit Memorial High School, but he’ll be the face of girls softball for the Purple Knights going forward.
Davis, 42, has been hired as head varsity softball coach after serving the past two seasons as jayvee head coach.
“It would be three years,” said Davis, a 1998 BMHS graduate. “We were getting ready for the season when COVID hit and ended that. I have coached the team on the field the past two years and we had a lot of success. We were 9-2 last spring.
“It’s exciting to see the young talent come up and having the opportunity to work with them at the varsity level.”
Beloit Memorial Athletic Director Jon Dupuis said he’s happy to have Davis on board.
“We’re excited having him take over the program and get it on track,” Dupuis said. “He was clearly the best candidate we interviewed. He has a lot of good ideas and his roots are here. He knows the talent around here and he is aware of the expectations we have moving forward. That is going to help in the transition.”
Davis also has a number of years experience as a travel ball coach with a local program, the Rage.
“When my daughter was 12 she’d played rec ball through the YMCA and was looking for more competition,” Davis said. “She was able to play up with the U14 Rage team and I decided to help out. Now she’ll be a senior this year and I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to coach her.”
Davis, who is the night shift supervisor at ABC Catalog in Beloit, said one of the keys to future success is keeping girls out.
“The sad thing is that our numbers have gone down as the girls get older,” he said. “We lose them to work or they just hang it up. Hopefully we can get the program to be appealing enough so that they stay out.
“I am 100 percent committed to these ladies and I want nothing less than to see them succeed. I believe I’m ready and I have a strong support crew and backing in the community.”
Davis is a big believer in playing multiple sports, but he wants more of his players to be thinking softball year-round.
“I want there to be more open gyms as well as for the girls to be involved throughout the summer months,” he said.
He said he will also share Dupuis’ mission in trying to find a permanent home for Knights softball. The varsity under Barry Upshaw played its games at Telfer Park last spring, but the jayvees were sort of vagabonds.
“We weren’t sure every game where we were going to play,” he said. “Jon (Dupuis) is real adamant about finding diamonds. I think the varsity is still OK at Telfer, but the jayvees might still be an issue. We need to iron that out.”