BELOIT—Esney Chacon’s RBI single in the 10th inning was the final blow in a back-and-forth game between the Beloit Sky Carp and West Michigan Whitecaps Wednesday.
The Whitecaps’s extra-inning run was the winning one as the Sky Carp were unable to answer back in the bottom half of the inning as they fell 5-4.
Beloit starter Edgar Sanchez danced through raindrops early as he allowed a one-out double in the second to Josh Crouch, a walk to Trei Cruz and a single to Carlos Mendoza. He struck out back-to-back batters to escape the threat undamaged.
Sanchez later walked two consecutive batters in the fourth before getting a key double play out of Chacon to end the inning.
The Sky Carp were on the board first after Ynmanol Marinez reached on a throwing error by Whitecaps’ starter Dylan Smith, advanced to second after Zach Zubia drew a walk and scored on Kyler Castillo’s RBI single to center field.
Beloit struck again in the third when Dalvy Rosario doubled with one out. He went to second after Victor Mesa Jr. smacked a single and scored on Bennett Hosteler’s groundout to first base.
With the Sky Carp ahead 2-0, West Michigan’s offense finally got a run across in the fifth.
Jose King singled to lead off the inning, and two outs later Jake Holton singled on a line drive to Castillo, who committed an error to allow King to advance to third. Sanchez threw a wild pitch to pull the Whitecaps within one.
Sanchez walked the next batter, ending his day after 4 2-3 innings pitched with six hits, four walks and two earned runs. Crouch welcomed reliever Raul Brito to the game with a single to center field to make it a tie game.
Both teams tried to surge ahead, with Hostetler hitting a single and stealing second in the sixth and Holton launching a double in the seventh, but it was the Sky Carp who would strike back.
Federico Polanco singled to start the bottom of the seventh, and Jose Estrada smoked a 3-2 pitch over the left field wall for a two-run homer.
Estrada, who was called up to the Sky Carp Wednesday, was an unlikely hero in this game. His numbers weren’t all that pretty coming into this game, only hitting .155, and his last home run was June 6 when he was with the FCL Marlins.
Beloit tried to add on with Jose Salas drawing a walk, stealing second and advancing to third on a flyout by Rosario. However, he was thrown out trying to score on Mesa Jr. fielder’s choice.
West Michigan came storming back in the eighth. Cruz, Mendoza and Chacon hit three-straight singles to load the bases up with one out. King grounded into a force out at second base, but Polanco committed a throwing error to allow two runs to score and tying it up once again.
Brady Puckett relieved Tyler Eckberg, who had blown the lead after pitching two innings and giving up two runs, one of them earned, on four hits. He allowed a single to Jace Jung, who traveled to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a ground out. The Sky Carp stayed alive after Crouch grounded out to end the inning.
The Whitecaps called game in the 10th. Puckett walked Cruz to lead things off, a wild pitch moved the automatic runner and Cruz to second and third respectively, and Chacon’s single to center field put them in front.
Beloit went down in order in the 10th to seal West Michigan’s win.
Beloit is now 20-18 in the second half of the season, but with South Bend’s loss it remains four games behind the division leader.
• Boxscore:
Whitecaps 5, Sky Carp 4
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Salas, ss, 4-0-0-0; Rosario, cf, 5-1-2-0; Mesa Jr., lf, 5-0-1-0; Hostetler, dh, 5-0-1-1; Marinez, 3b, 4-1-0-0; Zubia, 1b, 3-0-0-0; Castillo, rf, 4-0-1-1; Polanco, 2b, 4-1-1-0; Estrada, c, 4-1-1-2. Totals: 38-4-7-4.
WEST MICHIGAN (ab-r-h-rbi)—Malgeri, cf, 6-0-0-0; Jung, 2b, 5-0-3-0; Holton, dh, 5-1-2-0; Murr, 1b, 4-0-0-0; Crouch, c, 5-1-2-1; Cruz, ss, 2-1-1-0; Mendoza, lf, 3-0-2-0; Benitez, pr-lf, 1-1-0-0; Chacon, rf, 5-0-2-1; King 3b, 5-1-1-1. Totals: 41-5-13-2.
Beloit…..011 000 200 0—4 7 3
WM………..000 020 020 1—5 13 1
E: Smith (2), Castillo (4), Rosario (15), Polanco (4). DP: Beloit 2, WM 0. LOB: WM 12, Beloit 7. 2B: Crouch, Holton, Rosario. 3B: Rosario. HR: Estrada (1). SB: Hostetler (2), Salas (10).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, Sanchez 4.2-6-2-2-4-2; Brito 1.1-1-0-0-0-1; Eckberg 2.0-4-2-1-0-2; Puckett (L, 2-2) 2.0-2-1-0-1-2. WM, Smith 3.0-3-2-1-1-4; Anderson 2.0-1-0-0-0-2; Petit 1.0-1-0-0-0-0; Tobey 0.2-2-2-2-1-0; Fernander 1.1-0-0-0-0-1; Magno (W, 2-1) 2.0-0-0-0-0-1.
T: 3:00 Att.: 1,573