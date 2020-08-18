BOSTON —The Celtics say forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined for around four weeks after suffering a severe right ankle sprain in Boston’s Game 1 win over Philadelphia in their first-round playoff series.
The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 109-101 victory Monday night when he went up for a rebound and rolled his ankle as he landed on teammate Daniel Theis’ foot. He limped to the locker room and didn’t return.
Hayward played 34 minutes and scored 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting with four rebounds before the injury, which the team described as a Grade 3 sprain, the most severe type.
The timeline for recovery means Hayward will miss the rest of the first round at a minimum and possibly some of the second if the Celtics advance. He already planned to leave the bubble for a time if the team was still playing in September. His wife is pregnant and is scheduled to deliver sometime next month.
With Hayward out, it could mean a shift to a three-guard lineup and more minutes for Marcus Smart, who has been filling the role of Boston’s sixth man. Smart played 32 minutes in Game 1. He started 40 games during the shortened regular season.
The Celtics went 14-6 without Hayward this season.
PRO BASEBALL
ARLINGTON, Texas —Texas rookie pitcher Ian Gibaut was suspended for three games Tuesday, a day after he threw a fastball behind San Diego’s Manny Machado following a grand slam in a dust-up over baseball’s unwritten rules.
Gibaut appealed the penalty imposed by Major League Baseball and was active for Tuesday’s game against the Padres. Rangers manager Chris Woodward wasn’t in the dugout—he was suspended one game and served it.
Gibaut and Woodward also were fined.
The 26-year-old Gibaut came in Monday night in the eighth inning after young Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch off Juan Nicasio with San Diego leading by seven runs in a game it eventually won 14-4.
PRO FOOTBALL
GLENDALE, Ariz. —Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will likely miss a second straight season because of an injury suffered during the preseason.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday that Alford will miss four to six months. Kingsbury did not specify the injury, but the NFL Network reported that the cornerback tore a pectoral muscle during practice on Sunday.
Alford missed all of the 2019 season because of a broken leg. He played six seasons for the Atlanta Falcons before signing a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Cardinals prior to last year. He was expected to be the team’s other starting cornerback opposite three-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson.