CLEVELAND (AP)—The Cavaliers’ playoff push just got a lot more steep.
All-Star center Jarrett Allen will be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his left middle finger in Sunday’s win over Toronto, the latest setback for a Cleveland team that can’t seem to catch a break.
Allen, who has become one of the NBA’s most well-rounded big men, got hurt in the first quarter, when he also sustained a bruised quadriceps while driving to the basket. The 7-footer may have hurt his finger when he bashed his left hand into the rim while blocking a a shot.
The Cavs were able to hold on without Allen and beat the Raptors 104-96 to tighten their grip on the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.
The team did not provide a timetable on Monday for Allen’s return. It’s safe to assume he’ll be out at least a few games, depending on the severity of the fracture to his non-shooting hand. Cleveland begins a three-game trip at Indiana on Tuesday.
Allen has had a major role in Cleveland’s rise this season, and now the Cavs could be without the 23-year-old for a key stretch as they try to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
PRO FOOTBALL
INDIANAPOLIS (AP)—Longtime Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle is retiring, the team announced Monday.
The 31-year-old Doyle played all 131 games of his nine-year career with his hometown team. His down-to-earth demeanor made him one of the locker room’s most respected players and even prompted a teammate to wear a T-shirt with four playing cards featuring Doyle’s face and the phrase “Jack of all trades.”
While Gonzaga, Arizona and reigning national champion Baylor remained atop Monday’s poll, Rick Barnes’ squad tied Purdue for No. 9 to crack the top 10 for the first time this season. That came after the Volunteers (23-7, 14-4 SEC) closed the regular-season schedule by beating No. 15 Arkansas despite blowing most of a 24-point lead.
Still, it marked their fourth straight win and ninth in 10 games. That stretch has included wins against No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky, sending the Vols to this week’s SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida, as the No. 2 seed.