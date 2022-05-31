BELOIT—Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional final turned out to be exactly the sort of baseball game Beloit Turner head coach Jeff Clowes expected with hit ace, Jackson Burk, and Catholic Memorial’s Rory Fox taking the mound.
“You have two All-State caliber pitchers battling in a great baseball game,” he said, “They both threw over 90 pitches and gave it everything they had for their teams. What else would you expect?”
The Trojans starter left after six innings with the score tied 1-1. Reliever Connor Giddley was touched for two runs in the top of the seventh and absorbed the 3-1 loss, but he also pitched well.
Grant Beth’s decisive two-out, two-run triple seemed to benefit from a huge gust of wind as it fell just out of Burk’s reach in left in the top of the seventh inning.
“(Beth) is a good player and he got a barrel on one that traveled a little farther than we thought it would,” Clowes said. “He kind of cued it right in the right spot. Even with a good jump that’s a tough play in the coffin corner.
“In high school baseball it’s not a series, it’s one game and this game is funny. It can be a bad hop, a ball off the hands or a million other ways to decide a game. Tonight we were one pitch short on defense and a couple of at-bats short on offense.”
Fox retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh inning, finishing off a 3-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Giddley, who went 2-for-4, was the only Trojan with multiple hits.
“(Fox) had good fastball that would get in on you and a real good breaking ball that was hard to pick up,” Giddley said. “I saw him last year at state so I knew how good he was.”
Left-hander Burk was also terrific, piling up 10 strikeouts. He allowed six hits, including a bad-hop triple by Beth to open the game. Burk stranded him there, retiring two of the next three batters with strikeouts.
“I was so proud of Jackson Burk and Cal Ries caught a phenomenal game behind the plate,” Clowes said. “They were really dialed in and in sync together putting pitches where we needed them to be. Burk was outstanding. That’s the best pitching performance I’ve seen in 15 years against a really good hitting team. We were just a couple of at-bats short on offense.”
Catholic Memorial picked up a run in the sixth when Beth singled and moved up on an errant pickoff throw. Two straight soft singles to right, the second by Fox, scored the first run of the game. Burk got out of the jam with a double play and a strikeout.
Turner (20-4) tied it in the sixth. Burk reached on an error and 17 came on as a courtesy runner. Cal Ries moved him to second with a sacrifice bunt and Will Lauterbach drove him in with a single to right. Lauterbach ended up stranded at second.
Like Catholic Memorial, Turner threatened in the first inning, but came away empty-handed. Giddley singled and Connor Hughes reached on an error. Burk advanced them with a sacrifice bunt and Ries walked to load the bases. Lauterbach’s liner to right was shallow enough that Clowes elected not to send Giddley and Fox snuffed the threat with a strikeout.
“We still had a great season,” Giddley said. “I’m happy about that, even if this is rough.”
Linescore:
Cath. Memorial 3, B. Turner 1
Cath. Memorial..000 001 2—3 8 2
B. Turner……….000 001 0—1 3 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): CM, Fox (W) 7-3-1-0-2-7. BT, Burk 6-6-1-1-0-10; Giddley (L) 1-2-2-2-1-1.
Leading hitter: CM, Beth 3x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Schaefer 2x3, 1 run. BT, Giddley 2x4, Lauterbach 1x3, 1 RBI. 3B: Beth 2.