IOWA CITY, Iowa—Tony Cassioppi was headed for a solid ‘A’ in his redshirt freshman season wrestling for Iowa.
Instead, the Hononegah graduate will have to settle for an ‘I’ for incomplete.
Cassioppi’s season was cut short just shy of the NCAA National Meet, in which he and a handful of his teammates qualified for.
Cassioppi said the decision was devastating to his squad, which was coming off its first Big Ten Tournament victory since 2010 and poised to make a run for a national title.
“Obviously we understood the decision,” Cassioppi said. “People’s health is the most important thing. But we worked all season long to compete at that national tournament, and all of a sudden it was just over.”
Cassioppi finished his campaign with a 20-3 record. He was seeded third in the country at 285 pounds. The top two seeds (#1 Gable Stevenson of Minnesota and #2 Mason Parris of Michgan) were both from the Big 10 Conference, and were responsible for all three of Cassioppi’s losses.
“I think it’s a good thing actually, to have guys in the conference that can push you,” Cassioppi said. “We have the toughest wrestling conference in the country, and it’s not even close. I look forward to evening up the score with those guys next year.”
After winning the Big 10 regular season title, the Hawks cruised to the tournament title also. Cassioppi said the team didn’t dwell on its success too much.
“We celebrated for about 10 seconds total,” Cassioppi said. “After that, it was all about nationals. That was our focus. We had about a week to prepare before we found out it was canceled. We were prepared to play without fans, but when other schools started dropping out, we knew there was a good chance it wouldn’t happen. Our media guy walked in during practice and handed our coaches a note. We knew then that the season was done.”
Cassioppi is currently doing a lot of running and working out on his own in Iowa City.
“The workout changes depending on the day,” Cassioppi said. “Some days I’ll go out and run two miles. Some days I’ll do hills, and some days I’ll go on the soccer fields and sprint. I live with two wrestlers, and a friend of ours has a barbell in his garage that we can work with. That’s about all we can do right now.”
His daily routine differs greatly from what would have been.
“After nationals were done, we would’ve come back and I’d be back on the mat,” Cassioppi said. “Working out with the guys here, probably lifting three days a week. Not I’m trying to find a tree branch to do pull-ups on. It’s definitely different.”
Cassioppi began his season with 15 straight victories and finished the campaign with nine wins over ranked opponents, including three against those in the top 10.
He also learned a lot from those three defeats.
“The biggest thing I worked on was my single leg finishes,” Cassioppi said. “After that match against Parris, we worked on that over and over. I was much better on those in the Big 10 Tournament, but I didn’t get a rematch with Parris.”
Cassioppi said he felt worst for the senior who won’t wrestle another match in Iowa colors.
“It’s obviously frustrating for all of us,” Cassioppi said. “But a guy like Pat Lugo (149 pounds) who was seeded first in his weight class, now his career is just over. I feel terrible for the seniors.”
What’s Cassioppi most looking forward to whenever the contact ban is lifted? The answer should come as no surprise.
“I can’t wait to get back on the mat and get wrestling,” Cassioppi said. “I want to do everything I can to make next year a great year.”
