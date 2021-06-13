Rose Cassioppi, who recently completed her sophomore year at Hononegah High School, captured the gold medal at 73 kilo grams in the Cadet Pan Am Games in Oaxtepec, Mexico on Saturday.
The Roscoe resident was 4-0 on Saturday, dominating the field at her weight division in the Cadet Women’s Freestyle. She helped Team USA win the team title as it crowned seven champions and scored 235 points. Runnerup Mexico had 165 points while third-place Brazil had 52.
Cassioppi is the younger sister of Tony Cassioppi, the former Hononegah IHSA state champion who now wrestles for the NCAA champion Iowa Hawkeyes. Another older brother, Giovanni, was a four-time NIC-10 champ. She has two younger brothers, Bruno and Rocco, who are also youth wrestlers.
Rose qualified for the Cadet Pan Am Games by finishing second at the women’s World Team Trials in Texas. The Cadet games are for young wrestlers.
Rose spent the first week of June in Colorado at the Olympic Training Center training with her Pan Am teammates.
Rose competes for the Hononegah varsity boys wrestling team at 160 pounds.