PISCATAWAY, N.J.—Hononegah graduate Tony Cassioppi recorded a third-place finish in his first Big Ten Tournament Wrestling Championship meet, which concluded Sunday afternoon.
Cassioppi entered the meet as the third-ranked heavyweight in the country. As it so happens, the only two heavyweight ranked above him also wrestle in the Big Ten: Gable Steveson of Minnesota and Michigan’s Mason Parris.
Cassioppi began the tournament by pinning Maryland’s Parker Robinson in just 1:16. In the quarterfinals, Cassioppi defeated Gary Graub of Ohio State by a 4-0 decision, but Stevenson took Cassioppi down by a 9-4 decision in the semifinals.
After falling to Steveson Saturday, Cassioppi bounced back Sunday to pin David Jensen of Nebraska and beat Wisconsin’s Trent Hillger to finish third, which qualified him for the NCAA Championships.
Indiana’s Fernie Silva, another Hononegah grad, fell in the quarterfinals at 157 pounds to Kendall Coleman of Purdue.
