IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tony Cassioppi is steadily working his way toward his ultimate goal: Being an Olympian.
Along the way, there are plenty of objectives to attain for the University of Iowa wrestler, who will be a junior in 2021-22.
Cassioppi furthered his career last year by having an outstanding season despite dealing with a global pandemic.
Competing in the rugged Big Ten, Cassioppi finished third in the conference and third at the NCAA Championships, earning All-American honors.
Cassioppi only had three losses on the season: Two to all-world Gable Stevenson of Minnesota and one to Mason Parris of Michigan. Stevenson won the NCAA title, and Parris finished second.
While excelling on the mat, Cassioppi also was a standout in the classroom, earning Academic All-Big Ten and a NWCA scholar-athlete.
Following the season, Cassioppi kept making headlines.
The Hononegah graduate made the USA World Team in late May after winning the 125KG division of the UWW U23 Nationals.
Cassioppi opened the tournament by defeating his first four opponents by a score of 45-0. He advanced to a best-of-three finals against Lucas Davisson, where he won the first match before losing the second. He came out on top in the do-or-die third match to claim the title and earn a spot on the World Team.
Cassioppi will compete with the squad in Belgrade, Serbia from Nov. 1 through Nov. 7.
The highlight of Cassioppi's season came in the NCAA Championships, when the Hawkeyes won the team title as Cassioppi came away with a third-place finish.
"Our team came out and faced some adversity," Cassioppi said. "But to score as much as we did and win as much as we did, that shows a lot about how tough the team is."
Cassioppi's performance to cap his sophomore season would have been pleasing to most. Then again, Cassioppi isn't most.
"I felt good after the win, but it wasn't where I wanted to be," Cassioppi said. "I didn't want to be third place. I wanted to be first place. But after the loss in the semis, I had to focus on getting the next-best thing, climbing that podium."
The third-place finish will be used by the big man as motivation moving forward.
"I just need to keep improving every day," Cassioppi said. "Wrestling Stevenson, he made me look slow and clumsy at times. It was kind of embarrassing, to be honest. I don't like to be embarrassed. That's going to give me the fire to work and work, and to prove to everyone in the world that I belong."
Cassioppi's season got off to a unique, unofficial start when he grappled with a 10-0 technical fall loss to Nick Gwiazdowski, who has twice earned bronze medals at the World Championships.
The match was part of a nine-match exhibition held in Coralville, Iowa in November.
“I felt pretty decent there for awhile, with the hand-fighting, and just the wrestling,” said Cassioppi, who won state titles his junior and senior years at Hononegah, going undefeated both times. “But I had opportunities, and I didn’t take advantage. I’ll learn. I’ll get better. That’s what you do after these.”
The NCAA's stance on name, image and likeness has changed, allowing student-athletes to be compensated for endorsing products or services. Cassioppi jumped in right away, getting a deal with Barstool Sports, a media company that has endorsed many collegiate athletes. Although the deal currently simply involves Barstool sending athletes free merchandise, it could evolve into something more.
Entering his junior season, Cassioppi is expected to be one of the nation's top wrestlers. A run to an NCAA title would hardly be a surprise to anyone who has followed his career.