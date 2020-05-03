BELOIT—Jackson Carter made a life-altering decision recently when he decided to attend Rockford University.
It was the second such decision in three years for Carter, who will study physical education and play basketball for the Regents.
Following his sophomore season at Clinton, Carter made the decision he had long wanted to: He was going to transfer to the Cougars’ chief rival, Beloit Turner.
Carter knew when he made the decision he would be giving up a chance to score on a high level.
Carter wanted to win, and he knew Turner was going to do just that.
“I actually wanted to transfer to Turner in seventh grade,” Carter said. “But my sister was two years older, and she wanted to finish school in Clinton. So my mom (Becky) said that we could talk about it after she graduated.”
That happened following Carter’s sophomore season, where he was the starting tight end for the football team and played occasionally for the basketball team as well.
While the fortunes of both programs were clear to any viewer’s eyes, it didn’t make the decision an easy one for Carter.
“I was the ballboy for Clinton’s really good teams with Cody Risseeuw and Aaron Roth,” Carter said. “I grew up wanting to be a Cougar like those guys. But I also wanted a chance to play with people who shared my passion for the game.
“I was friends with DJ Wash and Jordan Majeed, and we would play against them growing up. They were all playing travel ball, and at Clinton we didn’t even have enough kids for an ‘A’ and ‘B’ team. As we got into high school, more kids quit.”
Before he left, Carter’s sophomore football season was a highlight of his time as a Cougar. Clinton won the first 11 games of the season before dropping a heartbreaking, last-second 17-14 decision to Lake County Lutheran in the WIAA Division 5 level three playoffs.
“That whole year was just a great experience,” Carter said. “The seniors really led the way on that team, and the coaches were great. They were almost military-like, but they made sure everyone was on the same page. They had a great summer workout plan, and that team was hungry. The year before, they finished one game short of playing for the title, and because we lost so many seniors, people thought we weren’t going to be as good. But we ended up having a great season.”
Following a basketball season in which the Cougars finished 5-18, Carter and his family moved into the Turner district. It didn’t take long for him to figure he’d made the right decision.
“It was early July, and I had been working with Kenny Draeving and talking to him about the offense,” Carter said. “It was kind of a chaotic time, and coach (Derek) Diehl had the team help us out with the move. On moving day, we had 15 football players out there to help. It was a great way for them to show that they welcomed me to the school.”
Turner’s season was going just fine until half of the team’s starters, including Carter, were suspended for a code violation.
“That was just so disappointing,” Carter said. “Mostly I was disappointed in myself, for doing that to my team. I felt really bad about it, and it taught me a valuable lesson. It just goes to show how quickly you can ruin your season with a bad choice, and we didn’t win another game after that.”
Carter’s basketball season went significantly better.
“Even before the first day of practice, I knew I had made the right choice for me,” Carter said. “In the summer, we played probably seven tournaments, and I knew how good the guys were. It was really humbling, because I knew I was going to have to work hard to get any playing time. You look at some of these guys’ work ethic, and it was just amazing. And the way coach (Ken) Watkins ran practice, it was just a great culture.”
Carter earned a spot in the rotation for a regional-winning team, then followed it with a solid start to his summer. Any good vibes headed into his senior year were stunted, however, when he broke his leg late in the summer.
He worked hard to return, coming back for the last three games of a football season that culminated with a 2-7 record. Basketball, however, was first on his mind.
The Trojans fulfilled lofty preseason expectations by going 21-4 before their season was ultimately cut short with the team on the precipice of its first trip to the WIAA State Tournament.
“It really stinks,” Carter said. “What we had was what we had worked for, what every player works for, since they are little kids: A chance to go to state. We knew this had to be the year, and we were in position to get there. Everything just happened all at once. One night we found out the tournament is canceled, the next day we found out that school was canceled.”
Now it’s on to Rockford, where the Regents posted an 11-14 record with just one senior on the roster.
“I think it’s going to be a lot like Turner,” Carter said. “I’m going to have to work really hard to get playing time at first, and that’s fine. I’m just looking forward to playing again.”
