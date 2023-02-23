BELOIT — David Coles Jr. grew up with a pool cue in his hands and can tell stories for hours about some of the greats and near greats in Beloit billiards history.
“I realized the stories I was telling about myself were getting older and older,” Coles, 46, said with a chuckle. “I thought, man, I don’t do anything anymore.”
Coles took care of that a few weekends ago when he traveled to Appleton and came back with a pair of first-place plaques from the state tournament. He became the first Masters division pool player to ever win both the Wisconsin State Pool Players Association 10-ball and 8-ball state tournaments in the same year.
“I sure didn’t expect to do that well because I didn’t do anything to prepare,” he said. “But I ended up winning them both somehow.”
Coles hadn’t competed at state since 2017, but he had some pretty good excuses. He’s had a few health concerns, including temporary blindness in his left eye in 2019, and a fall off a ladder in 2001 that nearly killed him.
Mainly, though, the business just became all-consuming. His father passed two years ago, leaving him the sole proprietor of Coles’ Carom Room, the oldest operating pool hall in the state.
His love for the game was passed down from David Sr., who bought the old Carom Room on Pleasant Street in Beloit in 1973. The previous owners, Laverne and Ann Hendee, had operated the business starting in 1963.
A 1967 article in the Daily News described the Hendee’s establishment as “clean and modern with a carpeted floor, not a room filled with smoke and four-letter words uttered by characters out of a Damon Runyon story. It’s nice enough to bring your mother to visit.”
David Coles Sr. is even mentioned in the article. Then a 19-year-old and “one of the area’s best shots” with a cue stick worth $90 and three more that he’d broken over a two-year span.
No wonder David’s dad began building his own cues. His son still owns the lathes to make cues and do repairs in the basement of the current Carom Room.
The original business was just a 10-table pool room in the 1960s with a 10-seat lunch counter with a small grill, a soup maker, a malted milk maker and a rotisserie hot dog machine.
The elder Coles operated the business for 22 years, until 1995, when his son became a partner.
They had totally remodeled the original facility, but it became obvious more space was needed to fully accomplish their “dream.”.
In 1999, they took the financial plunge and built the current Coles’ Carom Room where Salamone’s grocery store once stood. Much larger, it houses 23 tables upstairs, including the original 5-foot by 10-foot Gold Crown snooker table.
“Our Spring and Fall Classic tournaments, along with numerous weekend open tournaments, have attracted many of the best players on the planet to our pool room,” Coles said. “We live-stream those tournaments so anyone can watch. We are continuously making improvements here, and strive to be one of the elite pool rooms in the United States.”
Coles’ Carom Room has been home for many top local players. Beloit’s Jeff Carter was fourth in the world in his prime. John “Rebel” Brannon was a frequent state champion and the lategreat Larry “The Truth” Nevel was also one of the best in the world. Female champions Donya Bundy and Debby Martin also racked them up there.
David Jr., has plenty of achievements, too. When he was 14 years old, he won the Wisconsin men’s Class B title on a big table and when he was 15 he won the Wisconsin men’s Class A title on a big table. In the 2000s he won the Masters straight pool tournament twice. He has won three 8-ball, one 9-ball and one 10-ball state title on bar-size tables. In all he has nine state singles titles as well as several team state titles.
The business, however, has monopolized his time. COVID-19 caused the Carom Room to shut down for 90 days, but when it was able to reopen before some establishments in Illinois, it was slammed with pool players itching to get out and play.
In December, 2021, there was a tragic fatal fire in the basement of the building. The basement needed to be gutted and the upper level thoroughly cleaned after smoke damage.
Coles was determined to come back better than ever and the basement reflects that. He has totally remodeled it, adding nine more tables as well as a bar. He is still waiting for a few tables and some other accessories, but it is nearly completed.
“On our league and tournament nights all the 7-foot tables are taken up,” Coles said. “When the general public comes in I don’t have any tables to rent them. On Thursday and Friday, I will run a lot of tournament play downstairs so when the general public comes in I will have tables upstairs to rent.”
Last October, he gave an acceptance speech for his late father, the U.S. Open Bar Table Team Championship winner in 1981, was inducted into the Wisconsin Billiards Hall of Fame at La Casa Grande restaurant in Beloit. The Carom Room hosted three tournaments that weekend.
Finally, Coles suddenly got the itch to compete again. Competing in the Masters division in Appleton, he beat out 44 other competitors in the 10-ball event and 57 in 8-ball. In addition to two impressive plaques, he pocketed $4,800 in prize money.
Plus he has some new stories to tell.