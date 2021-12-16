Cards stay perfect with win over Trojans By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Dec 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BRODHEAD — The Brodhead Cardinals girls basketball team remained undefeated after a victory over East Troy Thursday night. The Cardinals (9-0) • MCFARLAND 71, CLINTON 55: The McFarland Spartans moved to 4-2 in the Rock Valley Conference and 5-2 overall with a win at Clinton Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Circumstances of Town of Beloit fatal shooting remain unclear as investigation continues Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Former Rock Co. deputy charged with child sexual assault Beloit woman charged with retail theft Town of Beloit homicide victim identified Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime