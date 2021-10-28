BRODHEAD—The Brodhead-Juda Cardinals would be wise to just forget the first time they met Richland Center this season.
Remembering it might cause a severe bout of overconfidence.
The first time the two teams, who will match up in Friday’s WIAA Division 5 level two game. played this year on Sept. 10, the result was a 47-10 Cardinals victory.
Since that point, however, the Hornets have gotten hot, winning five of its last six games.
They defeated Prairie du Chien, the team that has given Brodhead-Juda its strongest game yet, 31-23 in last week’s level one matchup.
“There’s no doubt they are better than what they were,” Cardinals coach Jim Matthys said. “Both offensively and defensively. They’ve been running it a lot more with their quarterback (Konner Ellenson) and he’s been doing a really nice job. That’s been a big key for them.”
In the first meet, Gage Boegli ran wild, needing only 13 carries to put up 228 yards and four touchdowns as the Cards (10-0) totaled 368 total yards.
Matthys said the Hornets bring a certain physicality to the table that has helped them in recent weeks.
“They are walking physical specimens,” Matthys said. “They’ve got athletes all over the place, and they really have some studs. They are a lot like us in that they rely on running the ball. It’s going to come down to turnovers and trying to get them in situations where they have to pass the ball, as opposed to where they want to pass it.”
Matthys isn’t too concerned with his team overlooking the Hornets, even after putting on tape of their first meeting.
“The kids know that whoever wins moves on, and whoever loses is turning their stuff in,” Matthys said. “If we take them lightly, they could be moving on and it could be us turning our stuff in. They know what’s at stake here, and they know Richland Center has really improved. Practices this week have been really sharp so far, which shows they are taking them seriously.”
Matthys said although the score was lopsided the first time around, there were some issues to correct.
“You see 47-10, and you would think we didn’t make any mistakes or have any trouble,” Matthys said. “And that’s not the case. They did some good things, took some things away from us that we had to adjust to. We can’t just say we’re going to do the exact same thing this time, because that’s exactly what they are over there trying to figure out how to stop.”
The Cardinals were outstanding in level one of the playoffs, dismantling Watertown Luther Prep 42-13, with six of those points coming on the game’s final play.
Brodhead-Juda’s ground game features Boegli (1,298 yards and 24 touchdowns), Brady Rosheisen (626, four), Aiden Vondra (342, six) and Balke Matthys (339, 10), which leaves defenses guessing.
The Cards have also shown the ability to throw the ball, as Cole Hoesly has completed 66 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
The Hornets (7-3) are led by Bryce Hillers, who has rushed for 1,208 yards and 13 scores, while Ellenson has rushed for seven touchdowns and passed for five more.
The winner of Friday’s contest will get the winner of top-seeded Marshall and Belleville.