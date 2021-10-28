Cuba City High’s girls volleyball team simply refused to go away Thursday night.
The Cubans rallied from a set down twice to pull out a thrilling 3-2 win over Brodhead in a WIAA Division 3 semifinal match. Cuba City won 13-25, 27-25, 19-25, 26-24 and 17-15.
Second-seeded Cuba City plays top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran for the sectional title on Saturday.
Brodhead led 6-1 in the fifth-set tiebreaker but lost momentum quickly. Cuba City rallied and eventually tied the game at 10-10 on fought back and eventually won the match on a Cardinals unforced error.
“Cuba City was well-prepared, and we had a hard time covering the center of the court, and they executed well,” Brodhead coach Erin Kammerer said. “We just never adjusted to it like we needed to.”
The biggest reason the Cardinals’ season came to an end was the play of Cuba City’s Hailey Stich. The senior outside hitter had 25 kills, including three on her team’s last five points of the match.
“We knew how tough of a player she was coming in,” Kammerer said of Stich. “Our gameplan fell apart when we couldn’t control our own side. She’s definitely a weapon.”
Brodhead looked good early. The Cardinals cruised to a 25-13 win in Game 1 behind the strong play at the net from Abbie Dix. The junior middle hitter had seven kills the first game.
Cuba City regrouped and won Game 2, but Brodhead took a 2-1 lead with 25-19 win the next game. The Cubans answered once again, winning the fourth set 26-24 and setting the stage for the sudden-death tiebreaker to decide it.
With the fifth game tied at 15-15, Stich served an ace to give her team a 16-15 lead and set up match point. Brodhead returned her next serve, but when the Cubans returned the ball, a Brodhead player slipped on the court trying to get to the ball, and it fell harmlessly to the court.
Despite a roster loaded with talented underclassmen, Kammerer was not interested in looking ahead to next year.
“I expected a little more out of this squad,” Kammerer said. “I’m not a big believer in the next year because so many things can happen between now and then. That’s why this stings so bad. Everything was right there in front of us.”
CUBA CITY 3, BRODHEAD 2
Cuba City;13;27;19;26;17
Brodhead;25;25;25;24;15
Cuba City leaders: Aces—Hailey Stich 4. Kills—Stich 25. Assists—Ella McKinley 39. Digs—Camry Neis 14. Blocks—Ella Vosberg 5