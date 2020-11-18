BRODHEAD, Wis.—The Brodhead girls basketball team returns as one of the Rock Valley Conference’s most talented.
Should they get to play, the Cardinals can expect their strongest team in the last several years.
Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said the team’s depth should be a real strength.
“These girls still need to prove themselves, but we are the deepest we’ve been in a while,” Kammerer said. “We’ve got a lot more versatility this year. in the past, we’ve had to base our offense on one or two people that could score, but this year we’re going to have more threats on that end. Abbie Dix and Kiarra Moe will probably take the lead there, but we’ve got several other players that can contribute as well.”
The Cardinals return Dix, a first-team all-conference player as a freshman. There’s little doubt that Dix is well on her way to earning a Division I scholarship after averaging 15 points and over 12 rebounds per game in her first taste of varsity basketball.
“From what I’ve seen in these three practices, she’s just gotten stronger,” Kammerer said. “She’s a big body down there and she’s really tough to deal with. We are just continuing to work with her on her footwork and her post moves. And if she does happen to miss, hopefully she can grab the rebound and finish it.”
Dix is hardly the Cards’ only weapon, however. Junior Kiarra Moe is entering her third year on the varsity stage, and was a second-team all-league selection last year.
The Cardinals (16-8 overall, 11-7 in RVC play last season) return nearly every contributor from last year’s uber-young team. Onnikah Oliver and Alexis Kammerer will take starting roles along with Madisyn Kail.
“Madisyn played AAU ball, but she also really focused in on improving strength, which was her weakness last year,” Kammerer said. “She’s really gotten after it, and I’ve seen a big change in her so far in open gyms and the first week of practice.”
The Cardinals are set to open play sometime after Dec. 1.
“We just felt that a lot of these kids haven’t done much since February,” Kammerer said. “We’ve had to deal with a lot with COVID on its own, we didn’t want to add injuries to the mix. And I’m just grateful the administration is allowing us to practice. I’d love to throw the kids a bone by having a bunch of games, but if the worst-case scenario is we get to practice all winter, I’d take that.”
As per Rock Valley Conference regulations, no spectators are allowed in the gym, but all games will be live-streamed for free.