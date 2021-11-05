BRODHEAD, Wis. — It was a slow bleed, the drive that ended the Brodhead-Juda football season Friday night.
Trailing 28-20 just 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, the Cardinals had just pinned visiting Belleville deep.
The Wildcats took possession at their own five-yard line, with 95 yards and a trip to level four of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs awaiting them in the end zone.
After two plays pushed them back two yards, Belleville quarterback Trevor Syse dropped back into his own end zone, dumped off a pass to Dylan Posthuma. He eluded a tackler, picked up the first down and prolonged the drive.
And so it went for the Wildcats, who patiently moved their way down the field, converting three third downs and one fourth down on the way to an 18-play, 95-yard masterpiece that took up eight minutes in the fourth quarter.
By the time Syse scored on a quarterback keeper, there was 3:34 left on the clock.
The 35-20 score would become the final, ending Brodhead-Juda's season with an 11-1 record and a lifetime full of memories.
The Cardinals simply made too many mistakes against a Belleville team that played nearly flawless football, particularly in the second half.
Among the Brodhead-Juda follies: A muffed punt, a blocked extra point, allowing two onside kicks, and a red zone interception.
"They are a really good football team," Brodhead-Juda coach Jim Matthys said of Belleville. "And you can't give them the ball consistently in great field position. We just made too many errors tonight, and they took advantage of them."
Early on, the game resembled what Cardinal fans saw for the first 11 games of the season: Their team was rolling.
Gage Boegli scored the game's first touchdown from six yards out gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
After the aforementioned muffed punt, Belleville tied the game at 7-7 with a Syse 20-yard touchdown.
The Cardinals responded with touchdowns by Aidyn Vondra and Gunner Boegli to make it 20-7 in the second quarter.
The Wildcats completely controlled the game from that point on. With five minutes left, they pulled to within 20-14 on a Syse TD pass.
Belleville opened the second half with a successful recovery of an onside kick. After they came up short, the Cardinals were unable to move the ball.
Syse added another touchdown pass, this one from 12 yards out, to make it 21-20.
The Wildcats then shocked the crowd by recovering another onside kick. This time, they converted, driving the field for another score to make it 28-20.
"Those onside kicks were definitely a punch in the gut," Gage Boegli said. "It was a blow, but on the first one we were able to get that stop. Just trying to keep everyone's heads up after that was the goal."
The Cardinals had hoped to make an epic run to Camp Randall Stadium. Instead, they will have to be satisfied with winning 18 of their 19 games over the course of a unique 2021 calendar year.
"I'm proud of our kids," Matthys said. "To win all those games in a row and finish 11-1, that's pretty great. You've got to remember, this was a two or three year rebuilding process to get where we are now. Hopefully the younger guys can use this as a learning situation. The goal now is to sustain this kind of success."
"After a while on that drive, we just got tired," Boegli said. "They kept coming at us with the same things, and we kept trying to fix it. They just had a great game plan against us."