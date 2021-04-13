WAUPUN, Wis.—The Brodhead Cardinals are state-bound for the first time since 2013.
The Cardinals edged top-ranked Laconia in a five-set marathon Tuesday night to advance to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, which will take place Thursday in either Beaver Dam or Kettle Moraine, at either 4:15 p.m. or 7:15 p.m.
A seeding meeting will be held Wednesday at 8 a.m. to determine times and location.
The Cardinals dropped the first set in the finals 25-23, but quickly rallied for wins of 25-16 and 25-19 to put themselves on the precipice of a state berth.
But Laconia bounced back with a 25-18 victory, forcing a decisive fifth set. Brodhead scored the first four points in the fifth set, only to see Laconia bounce back to even the set.
The Cardinals proved too strong down the stretch, closing the match out with a 15-11 victory.
In the sectional semifinal, which started at 4 p.m., the Cardinals had little trouble with Columbus, defeating the Cardinals 25-17, 25-10, 25-21 to advance to the finals.
Dix was a critical factor, finishing with 18 kills, 15 digs and three blocks.
McKenna Young was also terrific against Columbus, finishing with 11 digs and three blocks.