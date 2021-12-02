CLINTON—Good things happened for the Brodhead girls basketball team when they discovered good things happen in the paint.
After largely settling for three-pointers in a rather listless first half, the Cardinals began attacking the basket in a 64-47 victory over Clinton Thursday night.
The result was a robust 40-point half in which the Cardinals showcased their offensive potential.
All-conference center Abbie Dix (20 points) got going inside, and Kiarra Moe (13 points) scored 11 in the second half to lead the Cardinals to the win. Onnikah Oliver helped keep the Cardinals in the game in the first half, scoring 10 of her 15 points.
“I thought in the first half Clinton executed very well defensively,” Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said. “They played a box-and-one on Abbie and limited her touches. We knocked down a few shots in the first half, but I thought we forced some up and shot too quickly.
“In the second half, we were able to find Abbie inside, she got some buckets and that opened it up. Kiki (Moe) was able to hit a few shots to close the door at the end.”
Clinton coach Goran Nikolic said the Cougars’ plan worked well for a long while, as the Cougars trailed by just five points with eight minutes late.
“I thought a big play in the game was when Abbie got an and-one at the end of the first half,” Nikolic said. “It seemed like that gave her some confidence, and in the second half they really fed her and they got a couple calls that they didn’t get in the first half. We struggled on our rotations on the weak side and the got some layups, and they hit some threes as well.”
Nikolic, who was hired just before the school year began and missed out on summer ball, said the team is still getting used to his run-and-gun style.
“I really think we can play with any team in the conference,” Nikolic said. “We just have to clean things up. The kids still aren’t used to the pace we play at. It’s still so new, and we get worn out ourselves. There’s only so much you can do in practice to get yourself in that kind of shape, but we’re getting there.”
The Cougars were led by junior Jayden Nortier’s 19 points, while Elli Teubert added 10.
Moe said Thursday’s game can be a learning experience for her team, which remained perfect at 6-0.
“That first half tonight was good for us in that it showed what can happen when we don’t play the right way,” Moe said. “We just need to be aggressive and go to the basket more than we did in the first half.”
The Cardinals will host McFarland Tuesday, while Clinton travels to Milton Monday in non-conference action.
BRODHEAD 64, CLINTON 50
Brodhead 24 40 —64
Clinton 23 27—50
BRODHEAD: Oliver 5 1-2 15, Kail 4 0-1 8, Kammerer 2 2-2 8, Moe 5 0-0 13, Dix 6 8-11 20. Totals: 22 11-18 64.
CLINTON: Mueller 1 0-0 3, Teubert 4 1-2 10, Nortier 7 5-5 19, Bobolz 3 1-1 9, Roehl 2 2-4 7, Koch 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 9-12 50.
3-pointers: Brodhead 9 (Oliver 4, Kammerer 2, Moe 3). Clinton 5 (Teubert, Mueller, Bobolz, Kock). Fouled out: Roehl