BELOIT—The Brodhead Cardinals are getting on a roll.
The Cardinals, runners-up in the alternate fall WIAA Division 2 state volleyball finals in the spring, swept host Beloit Turner Tuesday 25-17, 25-12, 25-9.
Brodhead was once again led by the junior combination of middle Abbie Dix and setter Alexis Kammerer. Dix hammered down 13 kills while Kammerer finished with 27 assists.
“Abbie’s really good, obviously,” Turner coach Kasey Quinn said. “But so is Alexis. And when you put them together, they are really hard to beat.”
Indeed they are. The Cardinals had a few bumps in the road early in the season. But they took home the Edgerton Invitational last weekend, and were brutally efficient in Tuesday night’s win.
Brodhead coach Erin Kammerer said the team needed a reminder as to just how they advanced so far last season in the first place.
“There’s always a mental component that you have to work around as a team,” Kammerer said. “I think we started the season with the great feeling of how it ended, and we forgot about all the hard work it took to get there.
“We had to have a few reality checks in there to understand that it takes a lot of hard work to get to play at a high level. We’re starting to progress that way, but it took a few bumps to get there. We have a lot of depth on this team. That’s an awesome team mentality, because all the kids know that they can plug in somewhere and there’s not a drop-off.”
The depth of the Cardinals squad was on full display simply by looking at its leaders. Onnikah Oliver led the way with four aces. Kaidynne Bevars had 12 digs, and Kirsten Fish joined Dix with a team-leading two blocks.
Dix said that while the team is always focused on its technical play, its energy level was just as important.
“We always try to keep our excitement level up,” Dix said. “And that doesn’t matter what the situation is during the game. We want to hustle back to the line and keep our pace fast. I feel like we are playing the way we should, and that energy is a big reason why.”
Quinn was hardly discouraged with his team’s play despite the lopsided score.
“We were missing two of our outside hitters, so we were really scrambling,” Quinn said. “But I thought we came out with good energy and stayed in the match and pushed as hard as we could. They just out-manned us. I switched our rotation up in the last game, and put one of my liberos in as an outside hitter. She doesn’t play that position, but she was really excited to take on the challenge.
“I have a team that wants to play, and they want to play well. Once we’re healthy, I think we’re going to do really well. I think we’re playing what we’re capable of, and as a coach you can’t ask for much more than that.”
The victory gave the Cardinals a record of 21-5 on the season, and a perfect 4-0 in Rock Valley Conference play.
Brodhead has lost twice to Edgerton and twice to Sauk Prairie, both in tournament play, and fell to Lakeside Lutheran Saturday.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals, ranked ninth in the latest Wissports.net Division 4 poll, will host Whitewater Thursday night. Turner will play at Evansville.