BRODHEAD, Wis. — The Brodhead-Juda Cardinals are the only area team to qualify for the WIAA playoffs.
The Cardinals earned the No. 2 seeding in its grouping and will play host to seventh-seeded Watertown Luther Prep (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Coach Jim Matthys’ Cardinals wrapped up the Southwest Wisconsin Conference championship on Friday with a 22-19 victory over Prairie du Chien—the only game this season that the Cardinals didn’t win by more than 32 points.
Brodhead/Juda has outscored its opponents by a combined 379-72 (41.1 points per game to 6.9) and outgained them by an average of 373.9 yards to 96.5 yards. The Cardinals have amassed 2,733 yards rushing and 42 rushing touchdowns so far.
Senior Gage Boegli leds the rushing attack with 1,155 yards on 88 carries—a 13.1-yard average—with 20 touchdowns. Sophomore Blake Matthys has 10 touchdowns and 339 yards, and senior Brady Rosheisen has 551 yards rushing and four scores.
Senior quarterback Cole Hoesly has completed 69 percent of his passes (29 of 42) for 618 yards and 10 scores, with three interceptions.
Linebakcer Blake Matthys leads the defense with 65 stops, eight for loss, with a forced fumble and two interceptions. Senior defensive lineman Colton Buttke has 58 tckles, 12 for loss.
Luther Prep limps into the playoffs having lost three of its last four and four of its last six, including losses to Lake Mills, Columbus, Lakeside Lutheran and a 38-0 loss at Lodi on Friday. Coach Justin Gregorius’ Phoenix have averaged 20 points and 241.9 yards of offense per game, while allowing averages of 11.8 points and 205.0 yards.
Senior Josiah Moore leads the offense with 940 yards rushing on a 7.7-yard average with 12 touchdowns. Senior Marcus Fitzsimmons, moved to quarterback late in the year, has thrown for 260 yards and two TDs. Senior linebacker Jesus Medina leads the defense with 46 tackles through eight games, 10 for loss.