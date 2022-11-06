PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis.—The Brodhead/Juda football team came into Saturday night’s matchup against division rival Prairie du Chien in level three of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs averaging about 38 points per game.
And on the first play of the Cardinals’ second drive, when sophomore QB Gabe Bockhop threw a dart to Gunner Boegli over the middle of the field, and the junior raced 74 yards for a touchdown, it looked like Brodhead/Juda was due for another explosive night on offense.
But those six points would be all the Cardinals could muster on Saturday as the game quickly turned into a defensive battle, one Brodhead/Juda found themselves on the wrong side of as they fell to the Blackhawks 14-6 to end its season.
“Defensively, we had an exceptional game,” senior Aidyn Vondra said. “We attacked all night. Every guy on the field showed heart tonight, and it's really just a shame how it ended offensively.
“There were some things I would have done differently, but nothing I can do now, nothing any of us can do now. That's just football.”
The level three match-up was a rematch between the Southwest Wisconsin foes, the Blackhawks won in the regular season 30-21.
Bockhop missed the ensuing extra point after his TD pass, and PDC quickly ran the ball down the throats of the Cardinals’ defense into the redzone. But Vondra broke up a third-down pass in the end zone, and junior Joe Lohmar raced off the edge and blocked the field goal attempt to keep it 6-0.
Brodhead/Juda’s defense limited QB Maddox Cejka to only 13 passing yards as he went 2-of-12, with several Cardinals’ players breaking up passes throughout the game.
“Last time PDC had about 165 passing yards,” Vondra said. “And we took that personally. The game plan was definitely changed, but the energy and intensity the secondary brought was much better this time around.”
After the block, both defenses blanketed the offenses for the rest of the first half. The Blackhawks could only manage a couple of decent runs before being forced to punt, and Brodhead/Juda went into halftime with a 6-0 lead.
“The defense played tough,” head coach Jim Matthys said. “It gave our offense opportunities and chances.”
But the Cardinals’ offense struggled mightily after the touchdown. Their usually elite run game, which was averaging 222 yards per game, was held to just 62 yards as PDC’s defensive line seemed to be an impenetrable wall.
“They bring a lot of pressure,” Matthys said. “That forces us to do some things differently. I just didn't feel like we got in a rhythm on offense, got behind the chains a couple of times. They double-covered Gunner, so we had to try and get the ball to other people.”
The Cardinals’ defense showed its first cracks of the night in the second half as the Blackhawks had several tough runs from Ty Wagner before Rhett Koenig plunged into the end zone from three-yards out. The PAT made it 7-6 with five minutes left in the third.
After a quick three-and-out from Brodhead/Juda, PDC ran the ball down the field again, and a 23-yard TD run from Kurt Wall made it 14-6 early in the fourth quarter.
“They came out in the second half and made some adjustments,” Matthys said. “We just came up a little bit short. They just settled in and ran right at us a little bit and we had a hard time controlling it.”
Wagner and Koenig each ran for over 100 yards as the Blackhawks put up 276 yards on the ground.
The Cardinals went three-and-out again on the next drive, but on fourth down they tried a fake punt, directly snapping the ball to a player, who ran the ball and was stopped a yard or so short of a first down.
PDC’s defense continued to ward off any comeback, plugging up the run game and only allowing one first down in the second half, and the Cardinals’ season came to an end. They finish 9-3 overall.
For Vondra and five others on the team, it was their last game as prep football players. It was a memorable couple of years for the seniors, who had a 7-0 alternate spring season due to COVID-19 and an undefeated run into level three of the playoffs last year.
“I wouldn’t want to be a part of any other class,” Vondra said. “I love these guys so much. This is a brotherhood, no doubt about it.”
• BOXSCORE:
Prairie du Chien 14, Brodhead/Juda 6
PDC… 0 0 7 7—14
Brod/Juda… 6 0 0 0—6
Brod/Juda—Boegli, 74, pass from Bockhop (kick missed)
PDC—Koenig, 3, run (Xiya kick)
PDC—Wall, 23, run (Xiya kick)
First downs: BJ 6, PDC 18. Rushing: BJ 28-62, PDC 47-276. Passing: BJ 114, PDC 13. Passes: BJ 14-6-0, PDC 12-2-0. Fumbles BJ 0-0, PDC 1-0. Punts: BJ 7-37.9, PDC 7-37.1. Penalties: BJ 5-55, PDC 5-40.
Individual leaders: Rushing: PDC, Wagner 16-129, Koenig 20-105, Wall 9-57. BJ, Vondra 5-32, Saunders 6-20. Passing: BJ, Bockhop 13-6-0, 114. PDC, Cejka 12-2-0, 13. Receiving: BJ, Boegli 4-100. PDC, Thiry 1-9.