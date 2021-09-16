EASTLAKE, Ohio—As has been the case for the entire series, the Lake County Captains had an answer each time the Beloit Snappers seemed to be gaining momentum Thursday night.
Beloit lost its third straight game in the series to end the 2021 season, 5-3, at Classic Park.
The Snappers broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning, but were looking for more. J.D. Orr reached despite striking out when strike three was a wild pitch by starter Zach Draper. Victor
Victor Mesa followed with a single to send Orr to third. Connor Scott grounded to first and the Captains retired Orr at the plate trying to score. The Snappers didn’t walk away empty-handed. Bennett Hostetler did single to center to drive in Mesa for a 1-0 lead.
Lake County rallied in the bottom of the inning off Beloit starter M.D. Johnson. Raynel Delgado smacked a game-tying home run. Julian Escobedo was hit by a pitch and came home on a double by Jose Tena. Jhonkensy Noel made it 3-1 with an RBI single.
The Snappers tied it 3-3 in the sixth on a double by Troy Johnston that scored Scott and Hostetler. Lake County went right back on top in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run homer by Christian Cairo off reliever Jackson Rose.
The Captains tacked on a run in the eighth when Tena belted his 16th homer of the season, off Anthony Maldonado.
Johnson went 3 1-3 innings for Beloit, allowing six hits and three earned runs. He walked four and struck out four. Rose pitched 2 2-3 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs.