SOUTH BELOIT—North Boone starting pitcher Cami Carter said that if there is a stellar pitcher on the mound for the opposing team, she wants nothing more than to outduel her.

Having her travel-ball teammate Trinity Mesch on the rubber for South Beloit certainly helped light a fire under the Vikings’ junior as she pitched a stellar outing in North Boone’s 9-0 win over the SoBos on Friday evening.

