SOUTH BELOIT—North Boone starting pitcher Cami Carter said that if there is a stellar pitcher on the mound for the opposing team, she wants nothing more than to outduel her.
Having her travel-ball teammate Trinity Mesch on the rubber for South Beloit certainly helped light a fire under the Vikings’ junior as she pitched a stellar outing in North Boone’s 9-0 win over the SoBos on Friday evening.
“My main focus tonight was just throwing strikes,” Carter said. “I was trying to hit my spots and was working on one of my new pitches. My friend is on South Beloit, and I’m very competitive when it comes to that. I wanted to strike her out.”
Carter tossed a complete game and allowed only three hits, the first not coming until the fifth, and no walks while striking out 16 batters.
“Cami has just been phenomenal for us to start the season,” head coach Tim Fleming said. “And it was no different today. Her stuff looked good, she was hitting the corners and all of her spots.”
After putting up 10 runs in their season-opening win on Thursday, Carter kept the SoBos off the board completely on Friday, which South Beloit head coach Sam Cady praised her for.
“She was locating the ball very well,” he said. “She did a good job mixing up eye levels, really forcing our hitters to be disciplined with their eyes. We’re still a young team, and that’s something we haven’t seen a lot of.”
The Vikings struck early after Lauren Stefek and Carter both drew two-out walks in the first before junior Danielle Goodman smacked a two-run single.
Goodman finished a strong 2-of-4 at the plate with four RBIs, but it was her catching job that Carter was impressed with.
“Danielle is probably my favorite person,” Carter said. “She is probably the leader of this team and is such a powerhouse with her catching; she never lets a ball get behind her.”
The youth of the SoBos showed up in the fourth and fifth as errors and a slew of passed balls helped North Boone build up a 6-0 lead.
“We’ll be playing our best ball at the end of the season,” Cady said. “We had a couple girls out of position, and our catcher was in her second career game at the position. For her it’s just about getting experience and then she’ll be fine back there.”
And with the way Carter was mowing down batters, any deficit seemed insurmountable.
Goodman capped her strong day with a two-run inside-the-park homer in the sixth to make it 9-0.
Mesch finished her day tossing 3.1 innings while allowing three hits, seven runs, five of them earned, and nine strikeouts.
The patience of the Vikings at the plate was just as impressive as their bats. They drew seven total walks, and Stefek was 0-for-1 at the plate with a team-high three walks.
“Sometimes we say Lauren is too patient,” Fleming said with a chuckle. “She is a great hitter and sees the ball well out of the pitcher’s hand. She can certainly work a count.”
But the SoBos showed several bright spots as the game wore on: catcher Whitney Schnack looked much better behind the plate, they showed plenty of fight with two of their hits coming in the seventh and pitcher Macey Lineman pitched 3.2 solid innings of relief with four hits and two earned runs to go with six strikeouts.
“We fought hard the entire time,” Cady said. “And Macey did great. It’s never easy to come in when you’re down six runs. But she came in and was up for the challenge. She started locating her pitches very well.”