BELOIT—Go west, young man.
That’s the call that Cam’ron Boyd must have heard when deciding on his academic and basketball future.
Boyd, a Beloit Memorial senior, will attend Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgefield, Calif, located in the middle of the state.
Boyd would love to follow in the footsteps of his father Carl, who went to Porterville (CA) Junior College before spending a year at the University of California.
“That was definitely a factor,” Boyd said about his decision. “My dad had a lot of success out there, and he still knows quite a few people out there that said they are going to come to my games and support me.”
Boyd said a recruiting profile he set up online helped catch the eye of Cerro Cosa coach Chris Dugan.
“He saw my profile and reached out to me,” Dugan said. “He said he loved my game and how aggressive I played. He did that during the season and we kept talking and developed a real connection. He basically treated me like I was family. I’m hoping this is all going to lead to bigger things.”
With the travel restrictions currently in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boyd didn’t get a chance to look at the campus.
“I’m kind of going in blind to a certain degree,” Boyd said. “But from what I can tell it’s a really nice campus. And the bottom line is that I know the coach will have my back.”
After experiencing significant success at the junior varsity level, the class of 2020 never could find its groove at the varsity level.
Boyd said he’ll still treasure his high school experience.
“I have no regrets, honestly,” Boyd said. “I loved the people that I was playing with. We were a family. Some of them I’ve played with since seventh grade. Even though we didn’t have the kind of success we wanted to, I’m glad I got to end my high school career with those guys.”
Boyd also enjoyed getting to play with his father on the bench as an assistant coach to Dondre Bell.
“It was great having him there all the time,” Boyd said. “He helped me overcome a lot of obstacles and helped make me stronger as a person.”
Boyd averaged 5.3 points per game for the Knights, with a season-best 14 coming at Madison West.
He has some goals to attain before he steps foot in California.
“I’m going to get stronger before I go out there because I know college ball is really physical,” Boyd said. “And just get better overall as a player. I’m going to do whatever it takes to get me to the next level.”
Boyd will carry with him some serious ambitions to California.
“After these two years, playing Division I basketball is the goal,” Boyd said. “And really, playing professionally, no matter what level, is something I would love to do.”
While basketball might be his main ambition right now, Boyd has his long-term future mapped out as well.
“I want to be a child psychologist,” Boyd said. “I was raised in a house where we help out others, and I love kids. So it would be great to combine those two things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.