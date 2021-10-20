AP Calgary heads to Detroit for Flames-Red Wings matchup The Calgary Flames play the Detroit Red Wings By The Associated Press Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calgary Flames (0-1-1, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, third in the Atlantic)Detroit; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDTFANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +106, Flames -127; over/under is 6BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Calgary Flames.Detroit went 19-27-10 overall and 12-11-5 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Red Wings scored 125 total goals last season, 17 on power plays.Calgary finished 26-27-3 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 11-15-2 on the road. The Flames averaged 2.8 goals and 4.8 assists per game last season.The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.Flames: None listed.The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. © 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Detroit Red Wings Calgary Flames Nhl Central Division Nhl North Division National Hockey League Hockey Men Michigan Professional Preview Data Skrive Men's Sports Men's Hockey Nhl Hockey Professional Hockey Sports Recommended for you Trending Now Rock County jury finds doctor negligent Beloit police investigating non-fatal shooting from early Saturday Beloit man arrested following robbery last Sunday Beloit man charged after mixup in jail release Beloit man charged after shots fired incident at motel Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime