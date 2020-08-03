BELOIT—We’re going to venture a little off our usual path of chronicling the best games of the 1995 Beloit Snappers’ championship season to determine what really made that playoff team tick.
OK, it was no mystery.
Beloit pitching dominated the Midwest League playoffs.
That 1995 team was loaded with talented arms, starting with former No. 1 pick Jeff D’Amico. But just as important to that staff was a 46-year-old left-hander who didn’t throw a pitch that season.
Pitching coach Mike Caldwell earned the name “Mr. Warmth” on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He was intense, fiery and ultra competitive. Yeah, grumpy, was a good way to describe his game-day demeanor.
The 1995 Snappers, however, loved him.
“He was the best pitching coach I ever had,” said Beloit native son Chris Burt, who saved a franchise-record 27 games that season, despite spending a chunk of it on the disabled list.
Burt said Caldwell helped him with much more than his mechanics.
“He taught me more about the mental aspect of the game than the physical aspect,” Burt said. “Caldy was very good at bringing the best out of his pitchers.”
Perhaps Caldwell was so good because he’d been there. He’d been a prospect. He’d seen good days. He’d hit the skids and he’d persevered.
A college star at North Carolina State from 1968-71, he left holding 13 school records. He still holds the career complete-game mark.
No surprise there. Caldwell once led the American League with 23 complete games in 1978 pitching for the Brewers.
Drafted by the San Diego Padres, he had been traded to the San Francisco Giants and had a breakout season when he went 14-5 with a 2.95 ERA in 1974. His career quickly fizzled after an elbow injury and he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cincinnati Reds and finally the Brewers.
Manager George Bamberger, a former pitching coach with the Orioles, helped resurrect Caldwell’s career. He was 22-9 with a 2.36 ERA in 1978, the first of six straight seasons with double figure victories. He won 17 in 1982 and beat the Cardinals twice in the World Series.
While Teddy Higuera is probably considered the team’s best all-time lefty, Caldwell had more career wins in Milwaukee with 101. After retiring in 1984 he went on to become a successful minor league coach.
1995 was his only season in Beloit and his impact was enormous. Everywhere you looked you found a pitcher throwing strikes and at the top of his game by September. D’Amico, who had been injured and idle all of 1994, earned a spot on the MWL All-Star team after going 13-3 during the regular season with a 2.39 ERA. He allowed just 31 walks and 102 hits in 132 innings. He fanned 119.
In the playoffs, he was simply untouchable. He allowed only eight hits and no runs in 18 innings. He walked just one and struck out 17.
Right-hander Brian Tollberg’s statistics were also impressive. Tollberg had a 13-4 record during the regular season with 27 walks and 110 strikeouts in 142 innings.
Tollberg was also 2-0 and unscored upon in the playoffs. He allowed eight hits and one walk in 16 innings, striking out 25.
Steve Woodard and Greg Beck finished the season strong, too. Woodard, 7-4 during the regular season, allowed only three hits and two earned runs and picked up the victory in the title-clincher. Beck was 5-2 and left-hander Greg Mullins, an effective spot starter, was 3-1.
The Snappers had two other pitchers in double figures in wins. Long reliever Juan Gonzalez was 11-5 with six saves and starter Gabby Mercado was 11-6.
Burt posted a 3.80 ERA, allowing only 34 hits in 42 2-3 innings as the team’s closer. He walked 17 and struck out 42. Brian Dalton had a 2.74 ERA and was 4-3.
“I think everyone elevated their game,” Burt said. “Every win started feeding into another win. If someone threw a two-hit shutout, then the next guy up said, I’ve got to do that. The bullpen stood up, too. I think (Manager Dub) Kilgo and Caldwell felt they could call on anyone out of the pen and they would come in and do their job.
“I think that was the most important thing. Everyone wanted to do their job. You can’t do anyone else’s. As long as I take care of what I’m supposed to do, we’re going to be alright.”
The trust factor between teammates was phenomenal.”
Burt said confidence was in abundance.
“It got to the point where we just knew we were going to win,” he said. “Even if it was a really tight game we knew we were going to get a timely hit or a home run and then we’d shut the other team out and win the game. Going into the playoffs we had the mindset that no one could beat us.”
The Michigan Battle Cats certainly couldn’t. They were swept in three straight games.
“I’d pitched a couple nights in a row and that last night, Caldwell told me I wasn’t going to pitch,” Burt said. “As the game went on and it was pretty exciting, I said, ‘Coach, you can put me in. I’m ready to go. The truth was my arm was dead.’ He made the right choice. He put Brian Dalton in at the end and he struck out the side to finish them off.”
• FOOTNOTE: Burt said he still keeps in contact with several Snapper teammates via Facebook: Scott Huntsman, Brian Tollberg, Beck and, of course, Kelly Wunsch. Wunsch met his wife, Burt’s niece Jessica, in Beloit.
OK, that deserves a little background. In 1997, Wunsch was pitching for the Brewers’ high Class A team in Stockton, California. Early in a game in Stockton, Wunsch changed out of his uniform and into the Stockton Ports’ “Mighty Casey” mascot costume. He even participated in the mascot race before the promotion. Thanks to Wunsch’s help, Jessica was selected to be one of the contestants. As mascot “Casey,” he dropped to one knee and proposed between the second and third innings. True story. Kelly and Jessica now live in Austin, Texas, where, after a 6-year MLB career, mostly with the White Sox, he now works as a home builder and realtor.