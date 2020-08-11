Cal Stewart still has the urge to race—on nearly a daily basis—despite accepting the fact his future will be behind the scenes instead of behind the wheel.
Stewart, 26, still occasionally roars around a track, much as he did when he was a teenager hoping his kart racing success would lead to bigger and better things.
It really did, although not exactly what he expected. Today his regular job finds him working for Hendricks Motorsports as an engineer, making sure Jimmy Johnson’s No. 48 car is in top shape during his final NASCAR Cup season.
“I’m staying busy for sure, in spite of the coronavirus throwing a wrench into everything,” Stewart said in a telephone interview from his home in Midland, N.C.
“Normally, we would practice Friday, qualify Saturday and race Sunday. I’d fly home Sunday night and Monday would be a light day. It’s supposed to be our day off, but sometimes you end up working a half or even full day. Tuesday and Wednesday, everyone is in the shop doing our major work. We would normally load the car on Wednesday night and fly out Thursday night and then do it all over again.
“COVID has blown that schedule apart. First, for probably two months we all worked at home. They shut the shop down. But all the prep work that goes into building a race car still applied and as they started to release things we were able to focus and we were really prepared.”
After that, it was getting ready to the new routine.
“We have gone to strictly one-day shows,” Stewart said. “No practice. No qualifying. We just show up and race. It’s weird, but it’s fun just showing up and racing. I think it opened up a lot of people’s eyes. We don’t have to be gone three days a week. We don’t have to spend a whole day practicing and a whole day qualifying.”
Stewart said he has heard of only one employee in his company who has had COVID-19.
“It hasn’t really affected us,” he said. “NASCAR is very strict on safety guidelines. It has to be. We were the first sports to come back. You have to abide by rules. In the shop we get screened every morning. We have disinfect at lunch when we come back. We have to wear masks with filters. We wear them when we fly. There are definitely protocols in place.”
COVID-19 isn’t all that has shaken up NASCAR this summer. There was the whole noose-that-wasn’t incident with the only Black driver on the Cup circuit, Bubba Wallace. That event helped bring about the banning of Confederate flags at NASCAR events.
“I can control all the things going on so I really try to focus on the work,” Stewart said. “Things can be a distraction, but in the end we’re trying to win races. NASCAR is amazingly popular.”:
It picked up at least one more fan. In December, Stewart married his girl friend Alayna.
“She’s a West Coast girl and NASCAR was nothing to her family,” he said. “I think I’ve opened her eyes that racing is a way of life for some people. She is supportive of it and she sits down and watches races every weekend now”
Stewart admits his own passion for racing still includes an occasional roar around the track.
“I miss driving so much, it’s not even funny,” he said. “I still have karts. When we have time guys from work will go out and spend a day at the track. But with our schedule it’s hard to do anything like that, sadly. It’s OK, though, this is an important year. It’s Jimmy’s last year as a full-time driver. He’s obviously been really successful in this sport and we’re trying to send him out on a good note.”
Stewart’ attended Hononegah High School and graduated with a degree in engineering from Northern Illinois University in May, 2017. He passed on an internship at Woodward Governor in Rockford to take a job in Concord, N.C., with Hendrick Motorsports.
He started at the bottom, tearing apart the cars when they get back from the track. He helped inspect brakes, suspensions, everything to see what had changed over a race weekend.
Stewart moved over to Junior Motorsports and became an engineer on an Xfinity race car in 2019. But that experience lasted only about 15 races.
“I got a call from Hendrick again, asking if I wanted to come back and be an engineer there,” he said. “They’d had a change on the 48 car and someone I worked under had become the crew chief and he wanted me back. So I came back.”
His ultimate goal is to become a crew chief himself.
“There are so many different opportunities that can open up, whether it’s to another Xfinity team or a Cup team,” he said. “Based at where I am now, I think I would have to be a lead race engineer either on a Cup team or an Xfinity car for a couple of years and that would prepare me (for crew chief). That would be ideal.”