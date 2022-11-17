Cal Demos posts ace at Evansville By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Nov 17, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EVANSVILLE, Wis.—Cal Demos of Beloit beat the snow and recorded a hole in one at Evansville Golf Course earlier this month.Demos used a hybrid club for his ace on the 131-yard par-3 No. 13.A member of Beloit Memorial’s acclaimed 1973 football team, Demos recorded his feat with the following witnesses: Steve Voss, Mark McCarville and Mike Strait. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Secretary of State race between Doug La Follette and Amy Loudenbeck still too close to call Beloit school board changes GPA eligibility for student athletes Names of fatal crash victims released Evansville man killed in two-vehicle crash Respiratory illness on the rise in Rock County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime