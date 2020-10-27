BELOIT—The Janesville Ice Arena is suddenly going to be an incredibly busy place.
Due to the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Stateline Area, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for the City of Beloit has denied the Beloit Youth Hockey Association’s request for the use of Edwards Ice Arena to host games at the present time, leaving Janesville’s rink the only option.
“They have to look out for the health and well-being of everyone using their facilities,” BYHA President Dave Braasch said. “It’s disappointing, but you have people from the Beloit Health System, Fire and EMS who are involved in this decision-making process and they don’t want a potential outbreak here which could overload the health system.”
Braasch said the EOC would revisit the request later.
“We weren’t given a threshold number of how much the percentage of cases has to drop,” he said. “We were told it would be revisited at a later date.”
Practices can continue to be held at Edwards Ice Arena under strict protocols, but the denial of the use of the Beloit rink for games means the WAHA Region 4 Southern Wisconsin Pod of Beloit, Janesville, McFarland, Oregon and Stoughton will all play their games in Janesville. The BYHA had hoped to split the games using Edwards Ice Arena.
“It puts a lot of pressure on the Janesville rink,” Braasch said. “The scheduler has even more parameters that he is going to have to work with and the reality is their rink can be shut down at any time, if people don’t follow the rules. Masks are required there, too, and social distancing. Our biggest concern is that with teams traveling to Janesville you don’t want parents and players congregating together at a restaurant. That’s where it all starts.”
Braasch said the projected games per level breakdown through December will be: Bantam through Squirt (6) games each, 8U (4) games each, and 6U at (3) games each.
Braasch said the quantity of games could increase or decrease.
“It’s going to be a week-to-week schedule so it’s going to be a little different than what we’re accustomed to,” Braasch said. “If a team would be quarantined there could be an opening for another team to come in and fill a spot. The Janesville Jets could have a change in their schedule that impacts this, too. The scheduler is going to try to maximize the number of games in the time allotted, working around the Jets’ schedule and the practice schedule for the Janesville Youth Hockey Association.
He said the goal is to release the schedule on Monday for the upcoming weekend.
While the situation isn’t ideal, Braasch said BYHA parents and skaters are just happy to have the opportunity to have hockey.
“No one is angry with the city,” Braasch said. “Everyone has been very polite and understanding about what is at stake. I think everyone is happy that the kids are able to have some kind of normalcy back in their life. They have an outlet instead of sitting in front of a computer screen all day. They can get out and do something they enjoy.”