BELOIT—After a year with a Beloit Youth Hockey Association Pee Wee team, Oscar Delgado Jr. hoped to gain some more valuable coaching experience in 2020-21, helping out with the U18 Raptors.
He did a little more than that.
Delgado found himself running the show.
“I signed up just to be an assistant, but before long I was head coach running the whole thing myself most of the season,” Delgado said. “It was kind of a rollercoaster. We had limited practice and we had a lot of adversity. But we came a long way as a team and it was a lot of fun.”
The Raptors, 10-16-2 overall, peaked at the right time, winning the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association State Tournament on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Milwaukee SHAW.
“We really ended with a bang,” Delgado said with a chuckle. “I guess I ended up setting the bar pretty high for myself next year.”
Delgado and Rock County Christian’s Tyler Cooke are the lone Beloiters on the squad, although many of its Illinois players have come up through the ranks of the Beloit Youth Hockey Association teams.
The Raptors had qualified for the state tourney a year ago, but the event was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Despite some injuries, some players electing not to finish the season and limited practice availability due to Edwards Ice Arena being closed due to COVID for much of the season, the slow-starting Raptors finally found their traction.
They dropped six of their first seven games, but battled to a runnerup finish in the Wisconsin Club High School Hockey League’s Cofrin Cup Tournament in Lacrosse March 6-7.
The Raptors had one more obstacle to surpass as an illness shelved starting goalie Tyler Grove (Rockford Lutheran) prior to the state tournament hosted by Milwaukee SHAW (Southeastern Hockey Association of Wisconsin) at the Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon.
Freshman goalie Connor Brown (Belvidere) stepped in. In the opener in Mequon, he got plenty of offensive support as the third-seeded Raptors posted an 8-5 win over the Kenosha Komets Midget Minor 16U team.
The Raptors fell behind 2-0 before Mason Young scored on assists by Ethan Roberson (Hononegah) and Cade Plumb (Stillman Valley). They tacked on four goals in the second period and three more in the third. Cade Bastian (Hononegah) led the scoring with a hat trick and two assists. Dillon Buss had two goals and an assist and Plumb two goals. In addition to his 21 saves, Raptors goalie Brown also scored into an empty net when the Komets pulled their goalie for an extra skater late in the game.
Saturday night, the Raptors faced off with the No. 2 seed, the Kenosha Komets Midget Major 18U team. The Komets scored first, but the Raptors tied it with a power-play goal by Dillon Buss (Winnebago), then grabbed control of the game with five goals in the second period. Buss and Bastian tallied hat tricks in the game and Roberson added a goal. Cooke, Braden Archibald (Stillman Valley), Brandon Jardine (Belvidere), Zack LeClaire (Rockford), Bastian and Hess had assists in the game. Brown stopped 19 shots in the win.
The championship game was a rematch of the Cofrin Cup final won by SHAW, 4-3. The teams were well-acquainted, having square off five times before. Having gone 1-3-1 over that span, the Raptors were looking for a little revenge against the top-seeded team.
The Raptors fell behind again, but that was the only goal allowed by Brown and the stingy defense backing him up.
Bastian tied the game with an unassisted goal 5 minutes and 38 seconds into the second period.
An intense third period saw several hard checks and a number of penalties on both teams. SHAW was whistled for a boarding penalty with just 38 seconds left in regulation. Just 16 seconds into the power play, Bastian found Roberson streaking across the ice into the neutral zone. Roberson handled the pass perfectly, hustled past SHAW’s defense and beat the goalie for the game-winner.
Brown stopped 15 of 16 shots in the victory.
“Bastian and Buss scored a lot of goals for us, but it was really a whole team effort,” Delgado said.
Delgado said he appreciated Bantam A coach Dave Wandell filling in as an assistant at state.
“It really is difficult to handle everything yourself,” Delgado said. “He really helped in a lot of ways so I could focus on the big picture of the game.”