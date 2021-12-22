BELOIT—Oscar Delgado Jr. set the bar high in his first season as head coach of the Beloit Youth Hockey Association’s Raptors Varsity/U18 team.
A former BYHA Pee Wee coach, Delgado had the Raptors playing their best hockey at season’s end as they won the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association (WAHA) State Tournament.
The 2021-22 Raptors have started off their season playing very much like a team interested in a repeat performance.
Last year’s team, even with the title run, finished a modest 10-16-2. Due to COVID-19, the Raptors had some players elect to forgo the season while their practice ice availability was limited with Edwards Ice Arena closed for part of the season.
They lost six of their first seven games, but regrouped and finished runnerup in the Wisconsin Club High School Hockey League’s Cofrin Cup prior to the WAHA state tourney.
This season’s squad is already 10-4 with a second-place finish in an early-season tournament in Holland, Mich. Two of the Raptors’ losses came in that tourney to the team that won the championship.
“I think we can make another (title) run,” Delgado said. “We could have the opportunity, along with playing for the (Cofrin) Cup the week before. Half of our team last year were seniors, but we got one back because of his younger age he was eligible as a ‘super senior.’ We picked up some guys from last year’s jayvee team as well as a few new players from Rockford.
“With the nice core of guys returning, we really started off with some good team chemistry.”
The Raptors split a pair of games over the weekend at Edwards Ice Arena, defeating the West Dundee Leafs 4-2 before falling to Lane Tech 6-0.
“Both of those teams were very good,” Delgado said. “We’re trying to step up our level of competition. It’s nice to get some experience playing those kinds of teams.”
Delgado said the strength of the Raptors so far has been their offense, led by captain Cade Bastian from Hononegah who is playing on the squad for the fourth season. He and Ethan Roberson, also from Hononegah, were two of the stars in last year’s state tourney.
In a 2-1 over Milwaukee SHAW (Southeastern Hockey Association of Wisconsin) in the title game at the Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon, Bastian tallied the game-tying goal in the second period and picked up an assist on Roberson’s game-winner with 22 seconds left in regulation.
“Cade has been a leader in guiding the team this year,” Delgado said. “Our scoring has been our strength, but we’re trying to work on our defense, too. We have a tendency to get too relaxed when we have a lead. We’re working on that.
Delgado and fourth-year player Tyler Cooke are the lone Beloiters on the squad. Many of the Illinois players on the roster have come up through the ranks of the BYHA teams, however.
Helping Delgado out as assistant coaches are Chris Hansen, Dave Wandell and Tyler Grove, who was the team’s starting goalie most of last season. An illness shelved him for the state tourney and freshman goalie Connor Brown of Belvidere stepped in at state. This season, Brown is playing on the Jayvee Raptors team where Delgado said he will likely get more work. Newcomer Kole Wendt has seen the most action in goal this season for the Varsity Raptors.
• UP NEXT: The Raptors next game isn’t until Jan. 2 when they play Kenosha at the Kenosha Ice Arena at 4:40 p.m.